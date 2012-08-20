HSMN's Look at the Impact of the Affordable Care Act's New Program: Physician Quality Reporting System (PQRS).

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Medical group practice management for all specialties in medicine have taken on a whole new meaning with the Supreme Court’s recent decision upholding the Affordable Care Act. A new program is mandated as part of the law and it has to do with physicians having to adhere to certain metrics in order to qualify for a bonus when treating Medicare Part B patients. HSMN can help you get there.



What is the essence of this program and what is the impact on a medical practice? Dan Henninger of the Wall St. Journal has characterized the recent Supreme Court ruling with an insightful comment in his column on July 5, 2012, “have you noticed what got lost in this historic rumble? Doctors. Remember them.”



By CMS’s definition of PQRS, the program provides an incentive payment to practices with eligible professionals who satisfactorily report data on quality measures for covered physicians fee schedule (PFS) services furnished to Medicare Part B Fee-for-Service (FFS) patients. Recent articles have raised the question, “do metrics dampen motivation?” The concern surrounds what happens to the physician’s use of their medical decision training and judgment in the physician-patient relationships? Will they rely on the “pay for performance” metrics to receive their bonus payments or will they focus on their own judgment about what is good for the patient? HSMN has extensive experience working closely with CMS to answer these questions.



Medical group practice management is going to be multifaceted requiring someone in the practice to report on outcomes. If a physician accepts Medicare, it will go with the territory. HSMN’s Chief Financial Officer offered that, “even in the private sector insurers will utilize these reporting mechanisms to make judgments about the physicians they reimburse for treating their insured patients.”



HSMN assists physicians in determining the next best steps to take. Whether that includes joining an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) and becoming employees or maintaining their own established practices. Without motivation and the entrepreneurial spirit, the practice of medicine could become less attractive for the new generation and surely discourage our current physicians.