HSS Breaks Into Spring with Surf Accessories

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- In Southern California and throughout the country, surfers invest time and money finding the perfect boards and wetsuits, researching brands and models, consulting other surfers, and testing products. Experienced surfers know, though, that the accessories surfers choose are just as essential. Booties protect feet against the ocean’s cold temperatures, rocks, and barnacles, and even as temperatures inch higher, hoods and gloves offer an extra layer of protection against the elements. Huntington Surf and Sport, Southern California’s leading online surf shop at hsssurf.com , is delighted to introduce its premium line of surf accessories for spring.



The online surfboard shop at hsssurf.com that seasoned surfers trust, HSS features booties, gloves, beanies, sport caps, and squid lids from elite brands like O’Neill, Rip Curl, and Quiksilver. Wetsuit cleaners and repair glues as well as fin socks and wetsuit bags are also available. HSS’s online surf store at hsssurf.com is well organized and easily searchable by category, and their superb surfing gear can be sorted by department, price, size, and brand. Experts in hassle-free online ordering, HSS ships most orders within 24-48 hours and offers free shipping for orders over $49 for customers in the lower 48 states.



With excellent customer service, a wide selection of premium brands, and stress-free online shopping, Huntington Surf and Sport consistently delivers the high-quality surfing gear athletes need the most, during the season in which they need it the most.



About Huntington Surf and Sport

Huntington Surf and Sport is the leading online source for surfing gear. With a wide variety of boards, wetsuits, t-shirts, booties, gloves, and hats for men, women, and youth, HSS consistently delivers quality products at a competitive price for any surfer at any level.



For More Information

Tyler Collins

Huntington Surf and Sport

300 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, California 92648

(714) 841-4000

info@hsssurf.com

http://www.hsssurf.com