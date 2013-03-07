HSS Surf Shop Introducing Sea Clothing Line

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Huntington Beach, California also known as "Surf City, USA" is home to some of the best clothing stores, surf teams and surf lifestyle around. It's hard not to feel the love the locals have for the ocean when walking down the streets of H.B. With Surfing, like with any other sport, comes new styles, new ways of living, a change in clothing and more. At Huntington Surf and Sport, surf culture thrives in every way. Each of the four locations has something unique emphasizing the life and love of surfing.



HSS is happy to announce the newest addition to their clothing collection, Seea. Seea is a new women's surf clothing brand dedicated to "every woman who wants a suit that is feminine, fun, and comfortable. Cut with the waves in mind, each suit reflects a female surfer's needs." The newest clothing addition will be displayed and sold at Huntington Surf and Sport starting next month, March 2013. Amanda Chinchelli, the founder and creator of Seea explains, “The name Seea comes from my love for the sea. As an Italian, I pronounce the name ‘see-ah’. It’s a feminine word, with a musicality and beauty to it." From the name of the line to the clothing itself, Seea invokes everything feminine and HSS welcomes the newest women's surf clothing addition with open arms.



