HST Scales Expands to Become the UK's No. 1 Provider of Scales

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- While computers, tablets and mobile phones have replaced a large number of products and services, scales are still very much required by companies across numerous industries, including the medical field, postal services, jewellers, freight and more. The weight of a person, animal or object can indicate health, worth, quality or cost, making scales a necessary tool.



HST Scales recently expanded their range of available weighing equipment to become the UK’s No. 1 provider of scales. The International based organization, which also recently upgraded their website with a new logo and more user-friendly design, manufactures a wide selection of scales and offers the very latest technology in the weighing industry. Known for their quality products, the company continues to impress individuals and businesses with their affordable prices.



As the leading scales provider in the UK, HST Scales features a multitude of weighing equipment for any situation. The site offers industrial scales, medical scales, postal and parcel scales, laboratory scales, retail, food and jewellery scales, mini scales, calibration scales, pallet truck and weighers, platform pallet scales, veterinary scales, bench scales and much more.



To meet the needs of every business, HST Scales also offers scales not listed on their site.



According to HST Scales, “Although this site carries a vast range of weighing scales and balances we don't list every scale we have in stock, so if you can't find the right scale for your business just contact our sales desk or use the quick contact form and we'll help you find the right balance for you and your business.”



HST Scales takes great pride in providing top-notch customer service and is currently investing in making improvements in this area. Adding further quality assurance for their customers, HST Scales is trading standards approved by the Milton Keynes Council.



Customers can order the scale of their choice directly on the HST Scales website and can browse the current sale items on the company’s Specials page.



About HST Scales

Established in the 1980s, HST Scales is an international based organisation with a large manufacturing factory based in China. The company has the very latest technology in the weighing industry providing a full range of weighing equipment from small bench balances to pallet scales. The company is dedicated to providing a famous quality and brand at a low cost which is attractive to single or multiple purchases.