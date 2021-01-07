Hästens Gets Creative with Its Store Display

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- Hästens wanted to spruce up its shop window display, showing an enticing bedroom atmosphere, using the artistic eye of Swedish designer Yvonne Börjesson. To complement the bed and its well-recognized blue check pattern, which has become deeply tied with the brand, Börjesson spent the time to fully appreciate what Hästens represents and used a Tamerlan headboard. A series of Maseiro lamps crafted by hand also accentuated the bed, further confirming Hästens' long-standing practice of making its beds carefully and fully by hand using the talents of skilled artisans.



Customers interested in Hästens beds are encouraged to visit the Miami Design District store at 112 NE 41st Street.



About Brickell Mattress

Brickell Mattress is devoted to redefining the bed or mattress shopping experience by welcoming clients in a relaxed environment where the focus is ease and assurance. Each specialist has a minimum of five years of experience in the industry and is highly trained in providing customers comprehensive information on the science of sleep and mattresses by some of the world's most acclaimed top mattresses brands including Swedish manufacturers Hästens, Carpe Diem Beds of Sweden, and more. For additional information please call 305-326-4000, check out the website at www.brickellmattress.com or visit Brickell Mattress at 1030 SW 8th Street in the heart of Miami. Hästens beds are also sold at the Miami Design District: 112 NE 41 Street, Suite # 100, Miami, FL 33137.