HTC 601 Introduced by the HTC Family in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The smart phone that made waves with it introduction a few years ago has now launched another member of its family, and to say less and prove more, it is definitely a value added addition. The innovation friendly smartphone that is under the spotlight right now, is the HTC Desire 601 which is a premium smartphone launched by the world famous brand, HTC. To pinpoint a few characteristics that set it apart, it is priced right so within the reach of many along with HTC BlinkFeed, HTC Zoe and Video Highlights and HTC BoomSound are to name some.



Now, to elaborate the features for potential users and HTC fans to figure out whether the best smartphone producer has done justice with HTC Desire 601 or not, the smartphone features a 5MP rear-facing camera that has built-in support facilities such as editing options backed by HTC Zoe, Sequence Shot, popping in life to images by converting to 3 second videos and Always Smile and Object Removal facility that takes image capturing experience to another level. The screen size of the smartphone is 4.5inches qHD screen, so not only is picture taking a joyful experience on this one but video viewing is also quite a pleasant experience.



In the age of connectivity and socializing where almost every little aspect needs to be shared at a super fast mode, HTC Desire 601 has done justice by adding up on superfast streaming, browsing and sharing. HTC 601 flaunts its LTE connectivity coupled with dual core, 1.4GHz processor and Qualcomm Snapdragaon 400 enabling the entire experience of video streaming, music downloading and files uploading to super fast and speedy processes. As mentioned earlier, HTC BoomSound thus does justice with the music player and downloaded or online streamed videos and music can be enjoyed just as watching or listening live on TV or computer. Memory back up of HTC is at decent level and can store multiple large files simultaneously.



HTC Desire 601 is available in two distinct color sets, Polar White and Stealth Black namely. Both are extremely stylish and statement making colors which fit into distinct personalities easily. Launched on the 16th October, and available for tech savvy, gadget lovers who simply can’t resist laying hands on the latest smartphones will be able to buy it from the October 19th. Expectations of this one fall high, since the smartphone is packed with loaded features and priced very smartly at a competitive point.



For more information, please visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19823/htc-desire-601-go-sale-tomorrow/



Media Contact:

Michael Lum

michael@vrmedia.com.sg

SG, Singapore