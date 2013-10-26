EasySkillz.Com'S Candidate Now Gets Promoted After Completing HTML Tutorial Course

Faridabad, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2013 -- EasySkillz.com, a provider of online courses, is getting positive feedback. Recently, Mr. Brajesh Kumar, who works as an entry-level professional in a web development company, was promoted for a higher position after he completed HTML Tutorial PDF course of Easy Skillz successfully.



“I am extremely happy and satisfied that I enrolled into the HTML Tutorial course of Easy Skillz. It helped me to understand few key aspects, which reflected in my job performance. My boss checked the certificate I got from Easy Skillz and instantly offered a job promotion,” Brajesh said.



This particular course that helped Brajesh to win job promotion involves learning easy tips on how to make a website using HTML, says a spokesperson of Easy Skillz. He also mentioned that this course is particularly designed for the professionals who are already doing a job and have less time to enroll into a full-time course. At the same time, these candidates have basic knowledge on the subject and just need to know about the key secrets that can help them to zoom ahead in their respective careers, which exactly happened with Brajesh Kumar.



He also said, “Brajesh mentioned that he did not have much time and want to get enrolled into such a course that will help him with his job. We suggested him with HTML Tutorial PDF, and the result is for everyone to see. We congratulate him for the job promotion and wish him more success ahead.”



According to the CEO of Easy Skillz, Brajesh also expressed his desire to enroll into two other online courses of Easy Skillz, which are javascript tutorials and sap courses, as both these courses can help him in his career.



“We are happy to act as a platform to help candidates like Brajesh with their respective careers. Cheers to him for his success,” says the CEO.



Easy Skillz has introduced several professional online courses considering potential prospects of those fields. For example, their android tutorials and android tutorial for beginners are attracting many candidates considering high job prospects of Android app development.



About EasySKillz.com

Think Glory Pvt Ltd based in Delhi NCR runs EasySKillz.com as its online division. It offers e-learning courses of various domains, and these courses are designed for entry-level to professional candidates. The employers value the certificate's issues after successful completion of courses. For more information on the courses, visit http://www.easyskillz.com/.