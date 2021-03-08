HUAN PPS: The Ultimate Nerve Protecting Saddle Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Vienna, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Bicycles are great for health and great for the environment, which is why bike riding is considered as one of the most environmentally friendly mode of transport, and also a great workout. However, a lot of people experience pain in their hip and back after riding for more than 30 minutes. To solve this issue faced by bike riders worldwide, an HUAN USA Inc. has proudly announced the launch of its revolutionary nerve protecting saddle called HUAN PPS.



"HUAN PPS is the pudendal nerve protective saddle, and it is designed considering sciatic nodule and pudendal nerve." Said the spokesperson of HUAN USA Inc., while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. To introduce this revolutionary saddle to the world, the company is currently raising funds and support on Kickstarter. Available in several color options, this bike saddle is designed to make the ride more comfortable and pain-free.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/huan-usa/huan-pps-the-pudendal-nerve-protective-saddle and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 12,700 and the company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backer with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About HUAN USA Inc.

HUAN USA Inc. is an innovative tech-startup that makes pudendal nerve protective saddle for bike riders. The company is founded by riding-loving hobbyists, and its aim is to make bike riding more pain-free and comfortable for everyone. the company is currently raising funds and support for its all-new saddle called HUAN PPS, and it is welcoming everyone to support its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.



