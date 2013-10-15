Huawei's TD-LTE Development and Its Relations with Softbank, STC and Mobily - New Market Report

New Wireless market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "Huawei's TD-LTE Development and Its Relations with Softbank, STC and Mobily"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- As global mobile data traffic grows explosively, major telecom operators around the world are facing the issue of spectrum shortage. To effectively utilize the limited spectrum, those operators have been seeking new technologies to effectively address the concern of eruptive mobile data traffic. China's LTE (Long Term Evolution) technology has been gaining support from telecom operators as it delivers the proprietary data transmission service. Under the support of China's government, Huawei has been devoted itself into TD-LTE (Time Division-LTE), joining hands with global operators. This report examines the TD-LTE development of Huawei and elaborates its partnerships with operators including Softbank, STC, and Mobily.
List of Topics
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aero 2, ALU, Bharti, Ericsson, Huawei, Mobily, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, Softbank, STC, UK Broadband, Willcom
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wireless Security Market in LTE Networks 2013-2018
- Saudi Arabia Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Wireless Telecommunication Services: Global Industry Guide
- Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market and Forecast 2013-2018
- United States Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- SOFTBANK CORP. - SWOT, Strategy and Corporate Finance Report
- Softbank Corp. (9984) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review