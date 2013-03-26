Hubcaps Unlimited Launches a One Stop Shop for Hub Caps, Wheels, and Wheel Covers

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Hubcaps Unlimited is a one stop web store for Hub Caps, Wheels, and Wheel Covers buying at an incredible price. Hubcaps Unlimited is a family owned company which has been in service for over 30 years offering a large inventory of Hub Caps, Wheels, and Wheel Covers and stocking both import and domestic including: Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Geo, Mazda, Mercury, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Olds, Plymouth, Pontiac, Toyota, VW, and many more. Hub caps and wheel covers now serve more than just their basic functional purpose. They are used to accessorize a vehicle, and nothing makes a more profound statement than the choice and the style of hubcaps from understated classy to bold and flashy.



Hub caps in their earliest form were made out of nickel plated brass before the 1920s, later with aluminum and were more commonly known as dust or grease caps. Their purpose was to keep the dust from the bearings and to hold the grease in which only covered the central part of the wheel. As the hubcaps evolved they enveloped the lug nuts. During the evolution hubcaps and wheel covers became more and more decorative. Hubcaps Unlimited also stocks a wide variety used Hub Caps, Wheels, and Wheel Covers which they purchase large quantities so they can also offer a reduced price for their customers. They offer a wide variety of hubcaps, wheels, wheels simulators and wheel covers for various car models.



Another product offered by Hubcaps Unlimited are the Chrome Wheel Skins, which can enhance the appearance and value of any vehicle by simply snapping on the ABS polymer and triple chrome-plated wheel skin for an impressive and expensive-looking chrome wheels for the fraction of the price. Hubcaps Unlimited offers a wide-ranging inventory to choose from with selections for most makes and models for all of their products. This company not only offers reasonably priced products but also provides fast and free shipping on all orders in the continental U.S.



For the ease of their customers the Hubcaps Unlimited website also contains a lot of constructive and useful knowledge which includes information about their products, maintenance of hubcaps and wheel covers, different styles of fasteners and how to determine the hubcap / wheel size. Hubcaps Unlimited pride themselves for providing great products with great prices and achieving a high level of customer satisfaction for over 3 decades.



For more information about Hubcaps Unlimited and their range of products please visit: http://www.hubcapnation.com



Media Contact:

Hubcaps Unlimited

HubcapsUnlimited@sbcglobal.net

Milwaukee, WI

http://www.hubcapnation.com