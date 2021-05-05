Hubhopper Offers Podcast Creators a Seamless Means to Uploading Podcasts to Spotify

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Podcasts are audio shows and stories that are available on the internet. They also include pieces of recorded content built around a particular idea, topic, and theme. Hubhopper is one of India's top podcasting platforms designed for people who want to start their podcasts, using a wide range of simple-to-use tools & podcast distribution network. Their services are entirely free of charge as they desire to support creators of podcasts so their voices can be heard.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of Hubhopper commented, "We are working hard to ensure that content creators and brands work together to take advantage of the power of podcasts. Even though direct monetization is not yet available in the country, podcasters still have lots of ways by which they can add value to their content, audience, and skill to get money from podcasts. Some of these ways comprise getting audience or fans to support them on their content creation journey, getting sponsorship, and making money as sponsors and advertisers are always searching for ways to reach their target audience. Other ways available for them to make money include conducting online workshops and custom brand merchandise".



There are several steps which any creator can follow to start a podcast. One of the steps is to know the format which it should be. These formats include non-fictional story-telling, solo podcast, interview show, co-hosted podcast, panel show, fiction storytelling, repurposed content, and hybrid format, a mixture of any of the earlier mentioned steps. The next step is to create fascinating and straightforward cover art for their podcast as it is the first point of contact with listeners, and it will inform them about what the podcast is all about. After this, the podcast is structured into three essential structures: introduction, body, and outro. This is followed by recording podcasts that can be done via mobile phone or directly on a desktop by using Hubhopper studio editor. Hubhopper studio editor can be used to edit podcasts and also add effects to them. Upon all these, the podcast is then ready to be hosted. Information on how to start your own podcast can be acquired through Hubhopper's website.



The spokesperson of Hubhopper further commented, "We have a list of platforms where podcasts can be distributed when creators host their podcast with us. These include Hubhopper app and web, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Gaana, Ola Play, Bull Horn among others".



More so, Hubhopper offers top-notch support to podcast creators, as they ensure that their services are easily accessible. They also connect creators with the proper distribution across both Indian and global podcast platforms. Creators looking for the best podcasting platforms can give Hubhopper a try.



Hubhopper is a platform that allows people to create, launch and distribute their podcasts in India. Uploading podcast to Spotify has been made easy through the platform, with an easy step-by-step guide.



