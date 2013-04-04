Huddle Selects T3 Advisors to Build out West Coast Presence

Waltham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- T3 Advisors, a national real estate consulting firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of its client, Huddle, to the Bay area. Huddle, the leader in cloud collaboration and enterprise content management, has taken space at 835 Howard Street in San Francisco highlighting a critical step in the company’s journey to expand its global presence.



Huddle was founded and has its headquarters in London, UK. But with the company’s success including the acquisition of many leading Fortune 500 clients and $40 million in venture funding, Huddle recognized that having a presence in the Bay Area is critical to long term growth.



With T3 Advisors on board, Huddle embarked on a comprehensive market search and selected 835 Howard Street which offers its employees close proximity to public transportation and many retail options. The new office has glass on three sides creating a bright interior space, and Huddle teams from London and San Francisco collaborated on the layout and design. The location and space is a true reflection of the Huddle culture.



“We are very fortunate to work with Huddle in executing their vision for expansion in the US,” said David Bergeron, Managing Director for T3 Advisors on the West Coast. “The space they have created will not only support their plans for long-term growth but is also highly reflective of their innovative company spirit.”



About T3 Advisors

T3 Advisors is an innovative, team oriented, collaborative company challenging the traditional norms of commercial real estate. Their rigorous analysis and exceptional service inspires clients to think more strategically about their real estate needs and what it means to create a workspace that cultivates success. T3 Advisors services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, and real estate portfolio management.



To learn more about T3 Advisors, go to http://www.T3Advisors.com.