Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK) Investor Alert: Merger With M&T Bank Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by M&T Bank Corporation to acquire Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. for a value of approximately $7.2156 per NASDAQ:HCBK share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK) prior to August 27, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:HCBK shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of the Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:HCBK investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On August 27, 2012, Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Hudson City will merge into a subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation.



Under terms of the proposed transaction, each Hudson City Bancorp, Inc share (NASDAQ:HCBK) will receive consideration valued at 0.08403 of an M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) share in the form of either M&T stock or cash, based upon the election of each Hudson City shareholder.



Based on a closing price of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) shares of $85.87 on August 24, 2012, investors in Hudson City Bancorp, Inc shares will receive a value of approximately $7.2156 per share.



Following the takeover announcement shares of Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK) jumped from $6.44 on Friday to $7.45 per share on Monday.



However, shares of Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK) traded as recently as March 20, 2012, as high as $7.535 per share, thus above the current offer.



Therefore, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK) and purchased their Hudson City Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCBK shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com