Hudson Flooring Helps Sellers Get More For Their Homes With Wood Floorings

A survey conducted by the National Wood Flooring Association interviewed real estate agents regarding the importance of hardwood floors in the homebuying decision making process. 82 percent said that homes with hardwood floors sold faster and often for more money. Anna Law, spokesperson for Hudson Flooring in Sevenoaks sees this first hand daily, saying, "There's something strikingly elegant about a solid or engineered, real wood floor. The atmosphere and ambiance it creates, the feel underfoot, and the individuality it represents appeals to everyone."



Law continues, explaining, "We recognize that design trends are constantly changing and thanks to the inherent qualities and characteristics of the wood itself, we continually offer stunning and unique Hardwood Floors that will become a conversation piece for years. "With many options to choose from including unfinished plank, pre-finished strip, engineered and hand-scraped, Law says it's common to become confused by the options. While customers can visit hudsonflooring.co.uk where they can see all the options and receive complete quotations, they can also visit our showroom in the heart of Sevenoaks which has everything from hard flooring to carpets and beautiful rugs."



Lee encourages shoppers to think about their lifestyle and other issues before choosing their flooring, saying, "Shoppers should think about issues like humidity, what kind of condition their current subfloor is in, how level their floors are, and their own family's lifestyle before they decide on a floor. Additionally, unfortunately, budget always comes into play, too. For those who find hardwood floors are too expensive, we also offer amazing prices on laminate boards. Laminate floors are suitable for most rooms in the house. We particularly recommend them for areas which are heavily used such as your kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms. They are also ideal for "special purpose" rooms such as your home office, library and workshop. Laminates are extremely durable, great for homes with a high degree of foot traffic. They are exceedingly easy to maintain without costly chemicals or polishes and will not fade, even in direct sunlight."



Hudson Flooring aims to provide customers with a relaxed environment, with no sales pressure, in which to choose and purchase floor coverings. They recognize the need to provide expert advice, design, input and provide an extensive range of products for the public to choose from. With many years of practical experience and expert knowledge of all types of flooring materials for customers to call on and extensive ranges of samples from all leading suppliers, they are sure everyone will find their perfect floor covering amongst the broad range of products displayed in the showroom. Always with their ear to the ground, they constantly train and learn about new, green and technologically advanced products and techniques so customers can be sure that shopping locally does not mean missing out.



