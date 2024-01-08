Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2024 -- Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Los Angeles, CA based Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. On November 13, 2023, Bank of America analyst Camille Bonnel downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc to Underperform from Neutral, citing a tough operating environmental for office REITs partly stemming from weaker leasing volumes. Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) declined from $12.23 per share on February 02, 0223, to as low as $4.87 per share on November 13, 2023.



