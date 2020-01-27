Huft Heating & Air Conditioning Offering Efficient A/C Preventive Maintenance in Sacramento County

Elk Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Huft Heating & Air Conditioning is at the forefront of the heating and cooling solutions market in Sacramento County. Based in Elk Grove, the company is powered by seasoned, certified and trained crews that install and service air conditioning units, heating systems, whole-house fans, and HVAC systems. The crews are also up for home performance solutions where all systems in the house are primed for performance and energy efficiency. The crew members call themselves heroes, standing for ideals of comfort, safety, value, integrity, and transparency. The heroes work around the client's specifications, delivering in time, and on budget solutions for all situations.



The spokesperson at Huft Heating & Air Conditioning recently stated, "Huft Heating & Air Conditioning has a legacy of providing end-to-end heating and cooling solutions. Besides catering to installation, repair, and preventive maintenance requirements, we also sell A/C units, water heaters, furnaces, and whole-house fans. We procure from the top brands only to assure buyers of energy efficiency, high performance, and long service life. Whether its services or products, we keep our prices below the competition. Add to it lucrative specials and easy finance options from SMUD, Synchrony Bank and YGRENE, we create the best buying experiences for our buyers."



Huft Heating & Air Conditioning has created and refined service and maintenance procedures over the years of service. The company can, thus, ensure the system's peak performance, prolonged service life, and lowered power consumption. The heroes are eager to deliver same day services, suiting the client's schedule. They serve as objective advisors to clients, providing multiple repair options for an issue and complimentary second opinion advice. The workers are ready to ply their craft across Sacramento and its environs, such as Antelope, Citrus Heights, El Dorado Hills, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Galt, Granite Bay, Lodi, Orangevale, Rancho Cordova, Rocklin, and Roseville respectively.



On A/C preventive maintenance solutions, the spokesperson further stated, "A/C units need preventive maintenance at least once a year for adequate performance and longevity. The inspection helps identify issues early, which if left unattended can aggravate down the road. When that happens, the owner bleeds money on frequent repairs and replacements. At Huft, we have perfected the art of A/C preventive maintenance. Our trained and friendly crews visit the site at a pre-agreed schedule and do the needful, quickly and efficiently. We can tailor A/C preventive maintenance plans to suit the client's exact requirements and budget."



Typically, the preventive maintenance professional will first inspect the comfort levels of the client's home. The point is to attend to any comfort issues that the client might be having with the unit. The specialist will also clean condenser coils, blower, and evaporator coil. The dirt here can interfere with the A/C unit's overall performance and energy efficiency. Plus, the air conditioning service in Sacramento specialist will examine contractor for pitting and burn marks, tighten connections and wiring, test all capacitors and oil all motor bearings. Other aspects like replacing or cleaning the air filter, examining the duct system for deterioration or disconnection are also catered to.



About Huft Heating & Air Conditioning

Based out of Elk Grove, Huft Heating & Air Conditioning is the leading heating and air conditioning solutions company in Sacramento County. The company sells, installs, and repairs A/C, heating units, whole-house fans, furnaces, and water heaters. Whether one is looking for heating repair in Sacramento or HVAC contractors in Sacramento Ca, Huft can be the best bet.



Contact Information:

Huft Heating & Air Conditioning

10103 Iron Rock Way Elk Grove

CA 95624

Phone: 916-686-2626

Fax: 916-686-2627

Email: info@huftheatingac.com

Website: https://huftheatingac.com