Huge Demand of Global E-Passport Market: Top Companies Like Infineon Technologies AG, HID Global Corporation, Eastcompeace Technology, Safran S.A., Eastcompeace Technolog

The report on E-Passport Market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the E-Passport Market range from the year 2020 to 2027. The report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market's insights easily. There are six sections of the E-Passport Market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the market.



E-passport also called as electronic passport. Increase in need to strengthen security features of passports to reduce the rise in threat of identify frauds is primarily drive the global e-passport market. E-passports are also called as biometric passports have an additional layer of security not found in regular passports. These passports are equipped with electronic devices or contactless integrated circuits like RFID chips. RFID chip contains biometric data.



Increase in advanced verification means to detect identify frauds is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global e-passport market growth. Also, presence of advanced airport infrastructure facilities will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in number of people travelling in the cross-border destinations will propel the market growth. Also, increase in adoption of e-passport by developing nations which are expected to fuel the market growth in near future.



Market Restraints



However, high cost associated with initial deployments and replacements are major challenging factors which are expected to hamper the global e-passport market growth during this analysis period.



Various key players are discussed in this report such as Gemalto N.V., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Mhlbauer Group, Infineon Technologies AG, HID Global Corporation, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Safran S.A., Eastcompeace Technology Co, and 4G Identity Solutions



Global E-Passport Market Segmentation



By Technology

- Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

- Biometrics



By Application

- Leisure Travel

- Business Travel



By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



