Huge Demand of Global Podcasting Market 2020-2027 : Top Key Players Like Apple , Amazon, iHeartMedia & Pandora Media

The report on Podcasting Market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the Podcasting Market range from the year 2020 to 2027. The report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market's insights easily. There are six sections of the Podcasting Market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the Podcasting Market.



Podcasting is defined as digital evolution of radio broadcasting, involving making one or more video or audio files which are released episodically and often downloaded by using internet syndication. It offers a clear and concise way for marketers and brands to communicate their value proposition to a captive audience.



Podcast is a series of spoken word audio files that can be downloaded by using internet on payback devices. Easy accessibility of podcasts during transit time and multitasking like walking, exercising, gardening, or cleaning is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global podcasting market. Increase in popularity of audio broadcasting content will positively contribute the market growth. Global podcasting market still is in nascent stage it has been tremendous growth in production volume and consumption over the past decade. For instance, as per the report published by the New York City legal body, New York, called as the epicentre of this industry, recorded around 42.0 million weekly listeners in year 2017. Furthermore, increase in adoption of modern consumption patterns will drive the podcasting market during this forecast period. Moreover, due to COVID-19 pandemic, listeners across the globe are observed to be spending more time at home due to work from home policies and stringent regulations restricting public gatherings which is expected to propel the market growth.



However, limited resources for creating and compelling content on regular basis is major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global podcasting market growth during this analysis period. Also, slow internet speed and low storage space issues will hamper the market growth.

Global Podcasting Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as Apple Inc., Amazon. Com, Inc, iHeartMedia. Inc, Pandora Media Inc., Soundcloud Limited, and Spotify AB.



Global Podcasting Market Segmentation



By Genre



- News & Politics

- Society & Culture

- Comedy

- Sports

- Others



By Format



- Interviews

- Panels

- Solo

- Repurposed Content

- Conversational



By Region



- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



