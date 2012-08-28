Huge End of Summer Granite Counter Tops Discounts from Ephes USA

Capitol Heights, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Ephes USA, one of Maryland’s home renovation market’s lead providers of granite counter tops , announces multiple end-of-season discounts to help make valuable home improvement projects increasingly affordable.



Right now if customers order any single countertop over 35 square feet, or any combination of countertops and kitchen countertops over 35 square feet, those customers will receive $400 off their order total.



For customers interested in completing a larger renovation or improvement project, Ephes USA now offers full kitchen remodeling for just $8,999. This deal not only includes the raw materials and installation expenses involved in each customer’s kitchen remodeling project, it also includes the services of Ephes USA’s full team of design consultants who will make sure each customer who takes advantage of this deal receives the perfect kitchen to meet their practical and aesthetic needs.



Finally, Ephes USA also offers an end-of-summer deal for customers interested in a complete bathroom-remodeling project for just $5,999. This remodeling deal includes more than just countertop replacement, as customers who take advantage of this offer may renovate and improve their vanities, tubs, tiles, toilets and floors. With this deal customers will also receive full assistance from Ephes USA’s design team and will be able to improve their bathroom’s cabinetry and add hot tubs, sauna and steam room equipment to their bathroom to give it more than just a cosmetic facelift.



Bathroom, kitchen and countertop remodeling projects not only upgrade the functionality and appearance of their affected spaces, they also greatly improve the resale value of the homes they improve. Every renovation project designed and implemented by a high quality company like Ephes USA will pay for itself through increased home value given enough time. Any customer who takes advantage of Ephes USA’s current end-of-season discounts will see their investment pay off in record time.



Ephes USA will only offer these discounts for a limited time, so customers must act quick if they are interested in receiving significant discounts on their new granite countertops and other major home renovation projects.



About Ephes USA

Bring a little luxury into your home. We have expert designers on our staff to help you. We will give you a new perspective look to your kitchen. It is all possible with us -- the needs of our clients are our first priority. Every job we do is custom--start to finish. We are not a production shop. The same craftsmen who create the template and fabricate your stone will also install and take your project to the final detail. Your satisfaction is our guarantee.



Design Build Engineering Ephes Services

Phone: (301) 350-0531

Fax: (301) 350-0756

8545 Ashwood Drive

Capitol Heights MD 20743

eMail: info@ephes-usa.com

http://ephes-usa.com/