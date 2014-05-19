Huge Growth in Real Estate and Housing Market for Carrollton, Texas

Carrollton, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The city of Carrollton, Texas has seen a huge growth in the real estate and housing market in past six months, confirmed by the latest market reports of the area. In 2008 the city was rated as the best place to live by CNN Money Magazine. Carrollton encompasses numerous business centers and foreign trade zone designations. It also has all the essential amenities such as parks and recreations, healthcare centers, housing, transportation, educational institutions, cultural arts and entertainment.



When contacted, Matthew Marchant, the Mayor of Carrollton, Texas said, “Carrollton is a great community. We have strong, safe neighborhoods, great schools and a thriving business climate. The city has seen huge growth in real estate and housing market because it is capable to aid the citizens when it comes to getting all essential amenities in terms of business, weather, health, housing, entertainment, education and sports among others.” He further added, “The city has been ranked as number three in the list of best places to live because it has the potential in terms of livability, safety and security.”



Carrollton is considered as one of the best places to live because it provides quality life to people. Convenient location and safe neighborhoods are attracting thousands towards the same. The city has 50 lakes, 35 schools, 17 colleges and universities, two libraries, 15 arts campuses, 100 golf courses, two (long term acute care) LTAC hospitals, two recreation centers, one homestead museum and amphitheater.



The list containing the “Top 10 Carrollton, Texas Subdivisions ranked by Home Sales” is present on the internet and provides a fair idea of the subdivisions that are most popular among the property buyers. In the list ‘The Indian Creek’ subdivision is placed at the top. It reported a sale of around $17.8 million dollars in the year 2013.



About Carrollton, Texas

Carrollton in Texas, USA is located at 30 minute drive from Dallas. The city is considered a vibrant place to live because of its very business friendly nature and availability all the essential amenities.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Bob Baesmann

Contact Number: 972-978-8800

Email-id: bob@dfwteamrealty.com

Website: http://www.dfwteamrealty.com

Address: 3751 Main St. Suite 600-101 The Colony, Texas 75056