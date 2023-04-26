NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Third Party Logistics Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Third Party Logistics market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are DHL (Germany), United Parcel Service (United States), FedEx Corporation (United States), Maersk Logistics (United States), DB Schenker (Germany), Kuehne+Nagel Inc. (Switzerland), Panalpina World Transport Ltd. (Switzerland), Union Pacific Corporation (United States), BNSF Railway Company (United States), AmeriCold Logistics LLC (United States),.



Third party logistics also known as 3PL. It refers to any service that includes storing and distribution items. Additionally, Third-party logistics in logistics and supply chain management is a firm's use of third-party dealings to outsource elements of the firm's delivery and completion services. There are various type of 3PL such as dedicated contract carriage (DCC), domestic transportation management (DTM), international transportation management (ITM), logistics software, warehousing & distribution and others. Railways, roadways, waterways and airways are the transportation mode used in third party logistics.



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Dependency of E-Commerce Industry

- Adoption of Industry Specific Logistic Services

Market Drivers

- Rising Demand of 3PL Industry due to Dynamic Market Condition

- Enhancement in Global Economy

Opportunities:

- Up Surging Demand of Advance Software Solutions such as Big Data as well as IOT based Software

Challenges:

- Straighten Government Rules



Analysis by Type (Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Logistics Software, Warehousing & Distribution, Others), Application (Manufacturing Units, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), Transportation Mode (Railways, Roadways, Waterways, Airways)



The regional analysis of Global Third Party Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On 27th March 2018, FedEx Corp. has acquired P2P Mailing Limited a leading provider of worldwide e-commerce transportation solutions. This deal was establish to offers P2Pâ€™s skills complement and enlarge the FedEx portfolio of offerings important to the quickly developing global e-commerce marketplace.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



