Huge Tourist Rush for 2014 IIHF World Championship Expected

Sloboda, Russia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- With the IIHF world championship set to be held in May next year, preparations are under full swing to take care of the visiting tourists. Experts are of the view that thousands of Ice Hockey fans would travel to Belarus for the tournament and hotels would run at full capacity.



Some of the major hotels of the area are already prepared for the huge rush and have added additional services for the tourists. Hotel BelTopRent, a renowned online platform with office in Minsk would be offering a number of additional services to the tourists other than providing short and long term accommodations. The website would also provide pick and drop facility from/ to Minsk airport as well as city and country tours.



Sources confirmed that a few major players in the hospitality industry including BelTopRent have already opened the bookings for the period when hockey tournament is scheduled. When contacted, Victor, the manager working at the hotel said, “We are fully ready to host 2k guest in Minsk during 2014 Men's World Ice Hockey Championships. Tourists can book on our website apartment rental or hotel room just in a few clicks.” He further added, “We guarantee the lowest prices for Minsk accommodations during men's World Ice Hockey Championship.”



The 78th Men's World Ice Hockey Championships would be played from May 9 to May 25, 2014. The event is hosted by the International Ice Hockey Federation. The competition would also decide the qualified teams for the 2015 competition. Sources confirmed that the participating teams are from countries including United States, Switzerland, Slovakia, Sweden, Russia, Norway, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Italy, Germany, France, Denmark, Finland, Czech Republic, Canada and Belarus. Italy and Kazakhstan are promoted from division I Group A 2013. The event would be hosted by Belarus.



About BelTopRent

Hotel BelTopRent is a renowned online platform with based in Minsk. The company was founded in year 2004. It provides apartments on rent in Minsk. The platform is known for offering a vast range of travel services to tourists from across the globe. The website of the company also helps the visitors with hotels in Minsk, taxi services, visa support and flowers delivery among others.



Contact Information

Apartment Hotel BelTopRent

Contact Person: Victor King

Contact Number: +375 29 914 5555

Email id: rent@beltoprent.com

Website: http://beltoprent.com

Address: Minsk, Romanovskaya Sloboda 25