Huldah Who? Inspiring New Book Shines Spotlight on 17 Old Testament Characters YOU Have Never Heard Of.

Apple Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- While billions of people have enriched their lives through the Old Testament, not all of its characters get the attention they deserve. In a compelling new book by Californian Pastor, Dane Davis, a spotlight is placed on the lesser-known figures that possess the power to help anyone grow closer to their faith.



Aimed at both committed Christians and non-believers, ‘Holy Huldah!: Lessons You Should Never Forget From Bible Characters You've Never Heard Of’ gives each of them the attention and voice they have earned.Synopsis:



You’ve heard of Adam and Eve, David and Goliath, and Jonah and the big fish…



But what about Huldah, Gehazi, Shiphrah and Eliezer of Damascus? Holy Huldah! unlocks the stories of seventeen obscure Old Testament characters—some who are heroes, others who are villains—who reveal to us some of the priceless treasures of the Bible.



Huldah and company will help you understand the Old Testament better than ever.



So join the adventure! Discover thirty-five lessons you should never forget from seventeen Bible characters most people have never heard of.



10 Chapters - Seventeen obscure Old Testament heroes and villains - thirty-five life lessons, and fourteen hundred years of biblical history—This book covers a whole lot of ground in 150 pages.



As the author explains, he wanted to share the stories and lessons of his book’s characters after witnessing their effect on his own work and congregation.



“Back in 2010, I spent fourteen weeks leading the congregation I pastor through a study of some of these lesser-known yet enriching Old Testament characters. Pulling these nobodies to the foreground and examining their lives has been helpful to the congregation and to me. Many books and commentaries have spotlighted even the smallest details of the lives of David, Daniel and Jonah – so now it’s time to give the lesser-known characters an audience,” says Davis, Pastor of First Christian Church in Victorville, California.



Continuing, “The book is easy to follow and written for a diverse, Christian audience. In fact, it was written to be a lot of fun for the reader and a vital opportunity to dig deeper into God’s word than we ever have before.”



Since its soft release, ‘Holy Huldah!’ has garnered an impressive string of endorsements and advance reviews.



“Pastor Dane has done us a favor by mining out the gems of the Old Testament where few have gone before. This book should not only be in every pastor’s library, but on our coffee tables as well,” says Pastor Gary Galbraith of Grace Wave Ministries; Author of Personal Revival.



Dr. Joseph C. Grana II, Dean of Pacific Christian College of Ministry & Biblical Studies was equally as impressed, adding, “Informative, instructive, challenging and fun! This book will enlighten your understanding of Scripture, characters of the Bible and your own character. Humor and depth of thought characterize Dane’s approach. You will be blessed by his insights. Holy Huldah!—it’s good and good for you!”



With the book’s popularity set to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Holy Huldah!: Lessons You Should Never Forget From Bible Characters You've Never Heard Of’ is due for release on October 15th. Advanced purchases can be made from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.HolyHuldah.com.



About Dane Davis

For the past 14 years Dane Davis has served as the lead pastor at First Christian Church in Victorville, California. He graduated with honors from Hope International University in 1997 with a Master of Arts degree in Congregational Leadership. Davis is a gifted preacher and teacher who enjoys studying and communicating the life-changing truths of God’s word. He lives in Apple Valley with his wife, Christine, and their four daughters, ages 3 to 11.