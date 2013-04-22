Hulk and Lyrical Release New Single "Clocked In"

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- MLR artists Lyrical and Hulk take the world by storm with their new single “Clocked In”. This single is from the upcoming mixtape entitled, “Unconscious Culture”. Lyrical previously released her debut album, “Adjective of Poetry”. Hulk featured on the song “G N****”. Their energy together leave people wanting more. You should see the commentary on the in studio mix video “Be Quiet”. This is another upcoming single from the mix-tape. You can find this video on Lyrical’s youtube as well as MRLAWTONTV. These Links are available further down below.



Dallas is often known for its dance anthems.



However, MLR is changing the game and letting the world know Dallas has more to offer. With its catchy hook and “get yo paper” attitude, “Clocked In” has listeners of all kinds rocking to its beat. In the hook Hulk states he is”On The Clock”. Such a popular phrase has workers and grinders of all kinds chanting. Lyrical wows the crowd with an ice cold punch line, “Hataz Mad Cuz They Can’t See Me, I Got Erbody Feelin Like Blind Fury”. The beat gets people out of their seats. The beat was constructed by Mr Lawton himself. This song has been played on radio stations all over. These stations include “Hot 104” in Atlanta and "Blazin New Music" in Ohio. The song has been requested many times on K104 in their native town Dallas, Tx. Stay Clocked in for more music from Mr. Lawton Records and MLR’s premier artists Lyrical and Hulk.



