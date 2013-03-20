Hull Hotel Launches Lifestyle & Fitness

West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- http://hallmarkhotels.co.uk/our_hotels/hull/fitness Hallmark Hotel Hull set to launch new Leisure Club this year.



Following the hotel’s successful £3.5 million make-over in 2011, Hallmark Hotels in Hull continues to invest in its’ Hull Hotel with the construction of a brand new Lifestyle & Fitness Suite that will act as an additional complementary benefit to guests; as well as offering an exclusive membership package to the local communities.



With the Hallmark Hull Hotel Fitness Suite providing panoramic views over the Humber Bridge; Hallmark Hotels Hull Lifestyle & Fitness membership will be limited to 200, ensuring the facility doesn’t become over crowded as members enjoy the array of fitness equipment available. Those who sign up will receive a free health check and fitness program to help them make the most of their membership. This will be followed up with a 6 monthly personal assessment to help keep the motivation going.



Members will also enjoy discounts throughout the hotel, including 25% off in the Hallmark Hull restaurants Brasserie and Lounge 20% off accommodation and 15% off all beauty treatments. There will also be additional special offers available throughout the year. For those looking for



Further enhancement to the hotel will also be with the introduction of a new sun terrace; which will be adorned with sun loungers and traditional deck chairs; which all guests and members will be able to enjoy whilst embracing the stunning views – all just in time for Summer.



About Hallmark Hotel Hull

Hallmark Hotels Hull is a luxury hotel with stunning views that enjoys an enviable location, on the outskirts of Hull (5 miles) enjoying panoramic views over the Humber Estuary; this 4 Star boutique-inspired hotel is a perfect choice for business or leisure. The hotel Boasts 95 contemporary styled bedrooms as well as brasserie, relaxing lounge areas, meeting rooms, free wifi and Sky Sports. Hallmark Hotel special offers in Hull offer free car parking and complimentary day membership to Total Fitness. Additional features include on-site hair-dresser, beauty and spa treatment rooms.



