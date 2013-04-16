Hulls HVAC Announces Installation of Indoor Air Filtration Systems

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Hull’s HVAC provides much more than air conditioning service in Philadelphia, as they are now installing indoor filtration systems. Indoor air pollutants are unwanted particles in the air that can sometimes be harmful. Indoor filtration systems, or air cleaning devices, help remove the impurities from the air.



There are portable room air cleaners that are intended to clean the air in a single room or space. These are great for a small apartment or an office. There are also some air cleaning devices that are installed in the ductwork of a home’s central heating, air conditioning, and ventilating system (HVAC). This type air cleaning system cleans the air in the entire house.



Most whole house air cleaning systems will filter up to 99% of airborne dust, smoke, bacteria, pollen, pet dander, and mold spores. Research shows that indoor air is anywhere from two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Since time spent indoors is significantly more than time spent outdoors, indoor air quality in an extremely important concern.



There are some tips to improve indoor air quality, although installing an indoor filtration system will have the biggest impact. Other tips include minimizing chemical pollutants, keeping the indoor space clean, control the moisture, and ensure proper ventilation. Some examples of chemical pollutants that can make their way indoors are cigarette smoke, harsh cleaners, paints, and car exhaust. Keeping the space clean from dust and dirt can make a difference in the air quality. Wash all bedding weekly to minimize dust mites. Also, keep dirt that is tracked inside o a minimum by taking off shoes at the door. If moisture is a problem inside the home or office, run dehumidifiers and clean them frequently. Using these tips, along with an indoor air filtration system installed by Hull’s HVAC, indoor air quality will be greatly improved and so will the health of the people breathing the air.



About Hull’s HVAC

Hull’s HVAC has been proudly serving Southeastern Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and throughout Montgomery County. No matter how large or small the project may be, when it comes to a residential or commercial heating and air conditioning service they ensure every customer that it will be completed in a timely manner, and at a price one can afford. As a proud member of the AOH 61 they carry over all of the charitable and caring characteristics from this division into their line of work, making property owners feel comfortable in their own environment. It is Hull’s HVAC goal to provide those with services that are up to code with the highest quality of equipment. To learn more visit: http://www.hullshvac.com