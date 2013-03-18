Hull's HVAC Has Just Announced New Reasons to Consider Indoor Air Filtration

Jenkintown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Living in the Philadelphia area, air pollution is no stranger to residents. However, air pollution isn’t limited to the drive down I-95. Urban, suburban, and rural areas are all susceptible to indoor air pollution. The quality of air in a residence or business is very important to occupant’s health. Some of the more common culprits responsible for indoor air pollution include: pollen, mold, dander, radon, carbon monoxide, asbestos, and other chemical residue. Obviously some contaminants pose a greater threat than others; however poor air quality can be a significant problem regardless of the source. Hull’s HVAC is now making consumers aware of the importance of indoor air quality and why indoor air filtration should be considered.



Removal of an indoor air pollutant may require exposing certain areas that have been penetrated and cleaning that area. However, the most common reason for indoor air pollution is the lack of proper ventilation. Allowing outdoor air to enter a property typically lessens the effects of indoor pollutants. Furthermore, proper ventilation allows for indoor contaminants to be carried outside of a property. That being said, sometimes adequate ventilation isn’t enough or may not be attainable. In some cases, the source of pollution needs to be targeted and removed through indoor air filtration.



Hull’s HVAC provides much more than air conditioning service in Philadelphia. Hull’s HVAC serves both residential and commercial customers in a variety of ways, indoor air filtration included. An air cleaning device can be integrated into a property’s HVAC system to reduce the amount of indoor air pollution. Air quality is an important component of everyone’s health and Hull’s HVAC is available to help make sure indoor air pollution is not causing discomfort in the Philadelphia area.



About Hull’s HVAC

Hull’s HVAC has been proudly serving Southeastern Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and throughout Montgomery County. No matter how large or small the project may be, when it comes to a residential or commercial heating and air conditioning service they ensure every customer that it will be completed in a timely manner, and at a price one can afford. As a proud member of the AOH 61 they carry over all of the charitable and caring characteristics from this division into their line of work, making property owners feel comfortable in their own environment. It is Hull’s HVAC goal to provide those with services that are up to code with the highest quality of equipment. To learn more visit: http://www.hullshvac.com