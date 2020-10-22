Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The advent of AI in healthcare to escalate the demand for human augmented solutions by 2025



Human augmentation is usually used to denote technologies that enhance human efficiency or capability, that in some way add to the human body. Technological advancements in many areas of IT have directed to a greater variety of implants and other technologies that can be classed as human augmentation.Human augmentation may also be named human 2.0. Within the greater group of human augmentation technologies, some diverse classifications can be made. For example, there are devices and implants that contribute to more innovative sensory devices, such as cochlear implants. There are limb or orthotics devices that can improve motion or muscle capability. Different types of human augmentation may work with precise sorts of IT resources, such as big data assets among others.



There are times when we frequently get involved into technologies and dismiss the fundamental human needs or demands that these technologies are serving. With all the tech of augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and various other trendy expressions, it can be seen that the human edge is again being lost while we pursue mechanical headways for the innovation as opposed to the purpose of the human.



Spanning through a wide gamut of technologies, ranging from implants and prosthetics to powered exoskeletons, human augmentation enhances innate human abilities and represents electronic and mechanical additions to the human body, in order to enhance its various functions. The healthcare industry includes exoskeletons, organ replacements, robotics and bionics as a part of human augmentation and cater to varied demographical segments, such as elders, rehabs, lifestyle and work enablement. The technology offers a superior standard of recital to the users, and holds the capability to grow multiple folds during the coming years.



Burgeoning aware and requirements for wearable augmentation solutions, with respect to therapeutic applications of healthcare wearable range is the key factor accelerating the growth of human augmentation market globally. Moreover, innovative improvisations in sensor technologies are the key catalysts, propelling the prosperity of human augmentation market. However, the scarcity of skilled IT professionals and extravagant costing of the equipment are some of the factors that might hold back the growth of the market, preventing it from growing impact fully. Also, implementation of law and regulations for authentication of augmented devices and related social and legal concerns inhibit the growth of market.



Globally the market is projected to showcase its majority growth rate in Asia Pacific, owing to rising technical and advanced application of augmented products among the masses. The major companies that provides human augmentation include V-Temia Inc., Google Inc., Braingate Company, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Vuzix Corporation , Magic Leap Inc., Raytheonn Company, Second Sight Medical Products. Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



