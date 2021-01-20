New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Human capital management (HCM) refers to human resource management strategies that comprise various practices focused on enhancing employees' core competencies and skills. The fundamental elements of HCM include workforce acquisition, workforce optimization, and workforce management. Organizations adopt HCM solutions to facilitate the human resource department's essential functions, including employee profile management, employee benefits, payroll & compensation, attendance and in-and-out timing, and training & development.



Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market: Competitive Background:



IBM Corporation, ADP LLC, Oracle Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, Epicor Software Corporation, Infor, Ascentis, Zoho, SAP SE, Talentsoft, EmployWise, Kronos, Inc., Ultimate Software Group, Inc., Bamboo HR, Zenefits, PeopleFluent, Epicor Software , SumTotal Systems, LLC



Market Drivers:



The global human capital management (HCM) market is projected to experience steadfast growth over the following years. The key parameters expected to support the global market development over the forecast timeline are the surging implementation of HCM solutions across business organizations worldwide, rising demand for automated HR management solutions, and the burgeoning need for enhanced workforce efficiency and productivity. The emergence of several AI-integrated and machine learning technologies, growing adoption of cloud-based HCM services, increasing usage of various HCM mobile apps, and the augmenting market penetration HCM vendors are the other significant factors accountable for the growth of this industry.



For the purpose of this report, Reports And Data has segmented the global human capital management (HCM) market based on component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region



By Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Software

Core HR

HR Analytics

Workforce Management

Applicant Tracking System

Services

Training & Education

Integration & Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Consulting



By Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



On-premises

Cloud



By Organization Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



By Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Education

Government

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Others



Regional Outlook:



North America is the most dominant regional segment in the global human capital management (HCM) market. The market in this region is expected to generate the highest revenue in the coming years, owing to the region's booming corporate sector, expanding working population, rising need for HR process automation, and the soaring adoption of cloud computing.



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Understanding the market size:



The size of the Human Capital Management (HCM) market is viewed in terms of the Share of Market, Total Available Market as well as Served Available Market. Not only does the study present the combined revenue for a particular market but also the market size for a specific geographic region. Analysis of percentage or the size of the Total Available Market based on the type of product, technology, regional constraints and others form an important part of the Human Capital Management (HCM) report.



The report emphasizes the following key questions



Q.1. What are the most lucrative and promising growth prospects for the market?

Q.2. Which sectors are expected to deliver a high growth rate and which industry aspects come into play in this advancement?

Q.3. Which geographies are estimated to exhibit the highest growth and the underlying causes?

Q.4. Which factors are impacting the future of the market and what are the driving factors?

Q.5. What are the hurdles and challenges curtailing the industry's growth in the forecast period?



Highlights of the TOC:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Human Capital Management (HCM) market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size

2.2 Latest Human Capital Management (HCM) market trends

2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) market key players

3.2 Global Human Capital Management (HCM) size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Human Capital Management (HCM) market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continued…



