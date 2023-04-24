Human Capital Management Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast - 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2023 -- The global Human Capital Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 22.3 billion in 2021 to USD 32.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™



HCM advancements can be related to a number of factors; however, some of the major factors include the adoption of AI and ML technologies in HR processes and cost reduction achieved using HR software, which is the primary driver, enabling the adoption of HCM technologies within enterprises. Cloud security remains a restraint for adopting HCM cloud among enterprises users, specifically in the highly regulated verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, and energy and utilities. The opportunities in adjacent markets, such as contingent workforce management and AI-based recruitment, open up new revenue prospects for vendors in the HCM market.



SMEs segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The adoption of HCM is high among SMEs as these enterprises must manage huge volumes of personnel information for employees, especially to be managed virtually after the pandemic outbreak. SMEs are located across geographies and need a centralized system to manage this information. Increased attrition rates, high recruitment costs, and competitive market have prompted SMEs to invest in HCM software and adopt go-to-market strategies to make informed decisions for their business growth.



BFSI segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



BFSI segment is expected to have the highest adoption of HCM software where this vertical is expected to outperform other verticals in terms of growth. The vertical has mainly adopted HCM software to have a centralized system to manage the information of all employees have efficient coordination with enhanced performance especially during pandemic outbreak. Economic changes significantly affect this vertical. Advanced technologies and various software and services can help this vertical prioritize its actions and manage its workforce smoothly. Hence, the BFSI vertical is a major contributor to the HCM market growth.



Asia Pacific to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



Asia Pacific has been a major region when it's about adopting advanced technologies and has depicted a high adoption of HCM. Many companies in Asia Pacific are increasingly adopting HCM software to gain holistic visibility into their employees and improve the overall performance of their system. There is a huge untapped market for HCM in China, Japan, and several other countries of the Asia Pacific; this has proven to be a major driver for HCM solution providers in the region. Moreover, a direct presence of some HCM vendors in Asia Pacific has further added to the high adoption of HCM software in Asia Pacific.



The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the global HCM market.



The Human Capital Management Market comprises major software providers, such as Workday (US), Oracle (US), ADP (US), SAP (UK), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Ultimate Kronos Group (US), Ceridian (US), SumTotal (US), Infor (US), Cegid (France), EmployWise (India), PeopleStrategy (US), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Meta4 (US), Ramco Systems (India), Bamboo HR (US), Namely (US), Workforce Software (US), Zoho (India), Sage Group (UK), Epicor Software (US), Zenefits (US), Paylocity (US), Gusto (US), Bitrix (US), Benefitfocus (US), WebHR (US), Talentia Software (France), PeopleFluent (US), Vibe HCM (US), Rippling (US), Ascentis (US), and, BizMerlinHR (US).



