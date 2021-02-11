Emergen Research

The growing adoption of IoT-enabled lighting solutions and the rising use of smart LED lighting systems for wireless connectivity is driving the demand for the market.

 

Human-centric lighting is a type of smart and efficient form of lighting designed to take into account the physical and emotional well-being of human beings. These lightings allow emulating the level of sunlight throughout the day. Smart LED solutions are getting more popular nowadays as they can connect wirelessly and transmit data and information that can reduce traffic overcrowding with the use of IoT. With new and advanced LEDs, the lighting can be regulated and updated as needed for infrastructure. The global human-centric lighting market was worth USD 795.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7,641.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 34.3%.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Human Centric Lighting Market:

Osram Licht AG, ES-System SA, Arcluce S.p.A., Koninklijke Philips NV, Fagerhult AB, Zumtobel AG, Glamox AS, Hubbell Inc., The Zumtobel Group, and Legrand SA among others.

Human Centric Lighting Market Drivers

The increasing adoption of smart LED lighting solutions is one of the main reasons for the human-centric lighting market's growth. Harmful traditional lights are being replaced by new lighting innovations and practices, fuelling the rapid boost in the market size. With new and advanced LEDs, the lighting can be regulated and updated as needed for infrastructure, extending the human-centric lighting market's potential. The construction of numerous educational, commercial and institutional facilities leads to greater demand for human-centric lighting, which is the key factor boosting the growth of the market. The feature of human-centric lighting that provides different lighting configurations makes the product highly efficient and desirable.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Software
Hardware

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Retrofit
New

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Residential
Industrial
Retail
Healthcare
Education
Commercial

Human Centric Lighting Regional landscape

Europe dominates the global human enteric lighting market with a market share of 36.2%in 2019. The increasing concern for the development of safe and well-lit buildings leads to the redevelopment of facilities and is the key factor driving the market in this region. North America holds the second largest market share owing to the growing innovation and adoption of wireless technologies.

