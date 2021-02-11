The growing adoption of IoT-enabled lighting solutions and the rising use of smart LED lighting systems for wireless connectivity is driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Human Centric Lighting Market Overview
Human-centric lighting is a type of smart and efficient form of lighting designed to take into account the physical and emotional well-being of human beings. These lightings allow emulating the level of sunlight throughout the day. Smart LED solutions are getting more popular nowadays as they can connect wirelessly and transmit data and information that can reduce traffic overcrowding with the use of IoT. With new and advanced LEDs, the lighting can be regulated and updated as needed for infrastructure. The global human-centric lighting market was worth USD 795.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7,641.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 34.3%.
Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/234
Prominent Players Profiled in the Human Centric Lighting Market:
Osram Licht AG, ES-System SA, Arcluce S.p.A., Koninklijke Philips NV, Fagerhult AB, Zumtobel AG, Glamox AS, Hubbell Inc., The Zumtobel Group, and Legrand SA among others.
Human Centric Lighting Market Drivers
The increasing adoption of smart LED lighting solutions is one of the main reasons for the human-centric lighting market's growth. Harmful traditional lights are being replaced by new lighting innovations and practices, fuelling the rapid boost in the market size. With new and advanced LEDs, the lighting can be regulated and updated as needed for infrastructure, extending the human-centric lighting market's potential. The construction of numerous educational, commercial and institutional facilities leads to greater demand for human-centric lighting, which is the key factor boosting the growth of the market. The feature of human-centric lighting that provides different lighting configurations makes the product highly efficient and desirable.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Software
Hardware
Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Retrofit
New
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Residential
Industrial
Retail
Healthcare
Education
Commercial
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/234
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the Human Centric Lighting market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.
Human Centric Lighting Regional landscape
Europe dominates the global human enteric lighting market with a market share of 36.2%in 2019. The increasing concern for the development of safe and well-lit buildings leads to the redevelopment of facilities and is the key factor driving the market in this region. North America holds the second largest market share owing to the growing innovation and adoption of wireless technologies.
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Soldier System Market Growth
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Mobile Robot Market Demand
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Prenatal Testing Industry
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-human-centric-lighting-market