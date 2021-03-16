Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The latest research report on the Human Centric Lighting market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 is involved in screening the business environment and the companies operating in the Human Centric Lighting industry. Importantly, the research sheds a lot of light on their winning strategies to help stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives stay ahead in the competition. Besides, the industry is thoroughly weighed upon on the basis of the total revenue generated as well as the output/volume produced year after year. Other aspects including but not limited to the market drivers, key opportunities and probable restraints are thoroughly assessed during the study.



The global Human Centric Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 7,641.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing smart LED lighting adoption in the retail, commercial, and residential sectors is forecasted to propel the human-centric lighting market during the forecast period. Several companies' strategy to make more of their goods human-centered, adapting to the specific needs of human sociology and psychology, is another key driver for the progress of the human-centric lighting industry. As per Accenture plc, companies need to move from a product-focused strategy towards a human-centric approach to build smart home solutions; this technique can also be applied for all other industries. Moreover, this approach can connect wirelessly and relay data and information, which can assist with incorporating IoT to minimize traffic congestions, which is anticipated to further augment the market growth during the forecast timeframe.



Furthermore, application of Porters Five Forces Analysis to determine the status of various aspects such as the capability of both the suppliers and customers, threats posed by different substitutes, the intensity of competition and promising new vendors makes the study a valuable resource. The researchers behind the market intelligence report examine the weaknesses, strengths, opportunities, and restraints expected to shape the progress of the Human Centric Lighting market for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.



Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Glamox SA acquired Luxonic Lighting PLC, a UK based lighting company. With the deal, Glamox and Luxonic will enhance their position in UK for the lighting market.

Over the forecast period, the hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 34.4%. Hardware modules, including fixtures & controls, are achieving tremendous growth due to numerous technological advancements and functional benefits.

The new installation segment is accounted for the largest market in the human-centric lighting market due to the elimination of electrical conduits & renovation expenses; the installation of such solutions in residential and commercial buildings entails low cost compared to retrofit projects.

The largest market over the forecast timeframe is accounted for by the commercial segment. Accelerated by the organizational infrastructure restructuring and the rapid implementation of employee-centered workplace circumstances.

Due to the rising rate of building refurbishment in European countries, the European region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to a high level of focus on establishing secure and very well-lit building conditions.

Key participants include Osram Licht AG, ES-System SA, Arcluce S.p.A., Koninklijke Philips NV, Fagerhult AB, Zumtobel AG, Glamox AS, Hubbell Inc., The Zumtobel Group, and Legrand SA among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware



Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Retrofit

New



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Industrial

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Commercial



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

