Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Human centric lighting market is anticipated to garner significant proceeds in the commercial sector. Renovation of enterprise infrastructure and installation of smart building and lighting products to develop comfortable workspaces will foster business growth. HCL solutions allow improved productivity and boost concentration in commercial work areas. In fact, research results suggest that the systems can increase work performance, reduce fatigue and significantly increase concentration and work satisfaction.



Human centric lighting market outlook is driven by growing shift toward smart lighting solutions across the commercial & residential establishments pertaining to the energy efficiency and psychological benefits offered by them. It has been seen that implementation of circadian rhythm-based lights helps lowering both – visible and non-visible harm to humans and has proven to improve productivity in industrial & enterprise applications.



Increasing investments by commercial & industrial sector on providing body dynamic illumination to promote employee health and create superior working environments will drive the human centric lighting market growth.



The product showcases dynamic adjustments in the lighting in terms of color, brightness, and temperature. Such type of tunable fixtures can highly influence the human behavior and sleep-wake cycles yielding remarkable improvements in the health of elderly care residents and patients.



Additionally, the favorable government policies to promote energy efficient products coupled with growing focus on the adoption of body-centric lights will accelerate the market trends. According to research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., Human Centric Lighting Market is projected to surpass USD 6 billion by 2025.



Lighting fixtures and software solutions are gaining prominence in the global human centric lighting market owing to growing installation of dynamic and controllable systems in newly developed residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare facilities. Both the segments are interdependent on each other as the software used for controlling these lighting systems allows users to change the light settings including the color, temperature and brightness levels as per the requirements.



The software segment in human centric lighting market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the light system controlling & maintenance features integrated in these products. Most of these products feature touchscreens for allowing ease of use in changing light settings offices, hospitals, retailers, and homes.



Healthcare establishments are presumed to be prominent application avenues for HCL products owing to the health-related benefits associated with it. Proper deployment of these smart lighting systems can aid in controlling the sleep-wake cycles of patients by automatically changing light patterns throughout the day. Studies have found that regulation of sleep-wake cycles can positively impact the mental health of patients or elderly care occupants suffering from depression, anxiety, or other behavioral disorders.



Developed nations of the European region are highly acquainted to adopt energy saving products pertaining to increasing shift toward sustainability. Europe hosts several sustainable technologies such as the zero emission buildings and wind energy generation which should promote the adoption of energy saving HCL products.



The development of Europe human centric lighting market is credited to rising implementation of these solutions in commercial, healthcare, and elderly home sectors. Furthermore, the long lasting cold weather conditions will necessitate the creation of warm illuminated environments across residential and commercial settings, supporting the regional demand.



Key players operated in human centric lighting market are Controlled Lighting Corp., General Electric, Glamox, Healthe, Helvar, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Hubbell Inc., Ledmotive, Legrand, Lextar Electronics Corporation, Lumileds Holding B.V., LUMITECH Produktion und Entwicklung GmbH, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., OSRAM, Regiolux, SG Lighting Ltd, Signify Holding, TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG, Wipro Lighting, Zumbotel Group AG.



