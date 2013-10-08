Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) are derived from blastocyst and are capable of differentiating into number of cell types that make up the human body. hESCs can replicate indefinitely and produce non-regenerative tissues such as neural and myocardial cells. These abilities of human embryonic stems cells allow them to be used as a tool in regenerative medicine and research. Because of their capacity for self-renewal, they can be used in treating a number of blood and genetic disorders related to the immune system, cancers, and disorders. Human embryonic stem cells are also used in investigational studies of early human development, genetic diseases and toxicology testing.



Browse full report at: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/human-embryonic-stem-cells.html



The global human embryonic stem cells market is categorized on the basis of following applications:

Toxicology testing

Tissue engineering

Regenerative medicines

Stem cell biology research



Currently, North America dominates the global human embryonic stem cells market and is followed by Europe due to high prevalence of cardiac and malignant diseases. Developing nations of Asia, Middle East and Latin America are also expected to show rapid growth in this market due to increasing medical tourism and the flourishing contract research outsourcing market in these regions.



The major factors driving the demand for human embryonic stem cells include extensive therapeutic research activities in this field, rapid growth in medical tourism, emerging stem cell banking services. Additionally, increase in incidences of cardiac and neurological disorders around the world owing to the stressful lifestyle and receipt of funds from various organizations will also propel the growth of this market.



Some of the key players contributing to the human embryonic stem cells market include Australian Stem Cell Centre, BD Biosciences, Cellartis AB, Millipore Corporation, Geron Corporation, Invitrogen Corporation, Viacyte, Inc., R&D Systems, Inc., SA Biosciences Corporation, Tataa Biocenter, Thermo Scientific and Vitrolife AB.



More reports on Pharmaceuticals market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-market-reports-1.html



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



About Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Contact Us:



CORPORATE OFFICE:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Browse other blogs:

http://marketingresearchfirm.quora.com/

http://chemical-market-reports.blogspot.com/ncr

http://semiconductor-market-reports.blogspot.com/ncr

http://food-beverages-market-reports.blogspot.com/ncr