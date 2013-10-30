Human Events/Gravis Poll Human Events/ Gravis Marketing Poll: Texas Republican Voters Favor "Tea Party" Candidate over Incumbent Senator

Winter Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Republicans in Texas favor a generic “Tea Party” candidate over Sen. John Cornyn III (R-Texas) in an Oct. 26 poll. The current events poll, which also included questions regarding—conservative efforts to defund Obamacare and amnesty for illegal aliens—surveyed 563 registered Republican voters in Texas and showed 46 percent for the generic Tea Party candidate while 33 percent favored the current senator.



The poll carries a three-percent margin of error and was conducted by Gravis Marketing, a Florida-based pollster, and Human Events, a leading conservative news source.



“The automated IVR poll clearly shows Cornyn is in trouble,” Doug Kaplan, founder and president of Gravis



Marketing, explained. “In the poll, among Republicans, you can see that Sen. R. Edward Cruz (R-Texas) has a job approval rating of 73 percent and Cornyn 46 percent.”



Responders were asked several questions including whether they approved or disapproved of the way Cornyn handled his job as senator, and if they supported a primary challenger to Cornyn.



- 81 percent of of those polled do not support amnesty for illegal aliens;



- 79 percent want support conservatives push to defund Obamacare;



- 39 percent were unsure if Cornyn understands the problems of regular Texans;



- 36 percent believe Cornyn is less conservative than he was six years ago.



Full results for this poll are available at http://gravismarketing.com/gravis-marketing-poll-ivr/



About Gravis

Gravis is an award winning, growing leader in contact center technology solutions. The company was founded in 2010 and had its polls included in the Real Clear Politics basket of polls during the campaign of 2012. Gravis provides state-of-the-art telephony, polling, and political advertising products by implementing the highest level of agents and client installations for inbound and outbound communications. The firm’s clients include political campaigns, consultants, and nonprofit organizations across the globe.