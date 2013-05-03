The Human Future: Seven Philosophical Dialogues Published by Outskirts Press

Parker, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Outskirts Press, Inc. has published The Human Future: Seven Philosophical Dialogues by Raymond Kolcaba. The author's most recent book to date is a 6 x 9 paperback in the ethics and moral philosophy category and is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/thehumanfuture was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.



Question: How will the artificial intelligence and biotech revolutions lead to a post-human future?



Readers are asked to consider the points of view of:



- Fortran McCyborg—a cyborg designed as advocate for artificial intelligence

- Nonette Naturski—a naturalistic philosopher and humanist

- Sophia Naturski—the twelve-year-old daughter of Nonette

- Becket Geist—a romantic philosopher with leanings toward contemporary science

- Tonisha Tolliver—a psychologist

- Wilfrid Abducto—a pragmatist philosopher



Their philosophical conversations include topics such as:



- The human migration to the cyber world

- The spiritual nature of intelligent machines

- When a simulation becomes the thing simulated

- Life’s worth

- Human obsolescence

- Unnatural history

- The role for humans in the post-human era



The author’s final question: “What is your place in these conversations?”



187 pages in length, The Human Future: Seven Philosophical Dialogues is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the ethics and moral philosophy category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, The Human Future: Seven Philosophical Dialogues meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $18.95.



Additionally, The Human Future: Seven Philosophical Dialogues can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore.



ISBN: 9781478710189 Format: 6 x 9 paperback white SRP: $18.95



For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/thehumanfuture.



About the author: Raymond Kolcaba

Raymond Kolcaba is a philosophy teacher of long experience. His interests include ethics, bioethics, logic, and the philosophy of science. His other books include: Tales from the Brilliant Side of Growing Up, The Critical Thinking Workbook, and Concepts of Interpretation. The Human Future is written with some urgency because many of the changes discussed within it are in the process of coming true.



About Outskirts Press, Inc.

Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.



Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134

http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS