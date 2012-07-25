Human Genome Sciences (NASDAQ:HGSI) Stockholders File Lawsuit to Stop Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- An investor in shares of Human Genome Sciences (NASDAQ:HGSI) filed a lawsuit against directors of Human Genome Sciences in effort to block the proposed takeover of Human Genomes Sciences by GlaxoSmithKline at $14.25 per NASDAQ:HGSI share.



Investors who purchased shares of Human Genome Sciences (NASDAQ:HGSI) prior to July 13, 2012, and currently hold any of those ASDAQ:HGSI shares have certain options



The plaintiff alleges that defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:HGSI investors arising out of the attempt to sell the company too cheaply via an unfair process to GlaxoSmithKline.



On July 16, 2012, GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE: GSK) and Human Genome Sciences (NASDAQ: HGSI) announced that the companies have entered into an agreement under which GlaxoSmithKline will acquire Human Genome Sciences for US$14.25 per share in cash.



The transaction values Human Genome Sciences at approximately US$3.6 billion on an equity basis, or approximately US$3 billion net of cash and debt.



Shares of Human Genome Sciences (NASDAQ:HGSI) jumped from $13.58 on Friday to $14.19 per share on Monday, July 16, 2012.



However, the plaintiff claims that the $14.25offer is unfair to HGSI stockholders and undervalues the company. In fact, NASDAQ:HGSI shares traded in April 2011 as high as $29.47 per share, thus at almost twice the takeover offer. In addition at least one analyst has set the high target price at $23.00 per NASDAQ:HGSI shares, thus also well above the current $14.25offer.



