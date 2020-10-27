Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Drugs Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Buy the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/08262256251?mode=su?source=releasewire&Mode=12



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Drugs Market: Ascendis Pharma A/S, Novo Nordisk A/S, Versartis Inc., Opko Health Inc., Pfizer Inc.



Novo Nordisk wins first FDA approval for long-acting human growth hormone



September 1, 2020: The first weekly therapy for adult growth hormone deficiency (GHD) has arrived in the U.S. with FDA approval for Novo Nordisk A/S' Sogroya (somapacitan). It's the first of Novo's regulatory filings for the medicine, also submitted in the EU and Japan, to win approval. Sogroya replaces endogenous growth hormone in adults who don't produce enough of it. Novo said it is working to finalize plans to make the therapy available and has not yet disclosed pricing.



Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for TransCon™ hGH for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD)



September 04, 2020: COPENHAGEN, Denmark-- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that uses its novel TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced that the FDA has accepted the company's BLA for TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin), an investigational long-acting prodrug of somatropin (human growth hormone or hGH) for the treatment for pediatric GHD. A PDUFA date is set for June 25, 2021. The FDA also has indicated that it is currently not planning to hold an Advisory Committee Meeting to discuss the application at this time.



"We look forward to engaging with the FDA during its review of our BLA submission for TransCon hGH in pediatric GHD," said Dana Pizzuti, M.D., Ascendis Pharma's Senior Vice President of Development Operations. "Based on data from our clinical development program, we believe once-weekly TransCon hGH has the potential to expand treatment options for clinicians and children with GHD."



TransCon hGH is designed to release somatropin with the same mode of action and distribution as once-daily somatropin products, but with a once-weekly injection.1 The BLA for pediatric GHD is supported by the results a clinical development program that included eight clinical trials evaluating safety and efficacy in more than 400 subjects with GHD.



Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08262256251/global-human-growth-hormone-deficiency-ghd-drugs-market-assessment-current-market-pipeline-review-clinical-trials-market-potential-forecast-to-2023/inquiry?source=releasewire&Mode=12



Key Market Trends



The report presents the market potential of four major pipeline drugs (TransCon-hGH, Somapacitan, Somavaratan, Somatrogonmeant) for the treatment of human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD). These four drugs that fall in the various categories of paediatrics and adults by end user have been recognized as being clinically effective in human Growth Hormone Deficiency treatment. Expected to be launched in the market within the next 4-5 years, these four potential drugs are likely to bring about major changes in the way Growth Hormone Deficiency is treated globally.



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Pipeline Drugs Market by assessing the potential of the four drugs that will be launched in the near future. Also, the report assesses the results of various clinical trials undertaken for each of the four drugs, the product profile, description and regulatory phase of each of the four drugs. Also, 7Ps Analysis (Patent, Phase, Pathway, Patient, Physician, Payer, Partner) has been done for each of the four drugs to present the current perspective.



Influence Of The Human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Drugs Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Drugs market.

- Human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Drugs market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Drugs market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Drugs market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Drugs market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Drugs market.



The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08262256251/global-human-growth-hormone-deficiency-ghd-drugs-market-assessment-current-market-pipeline-review-clinical-trials-market-potential-forecast-to-2023?source=releasewire&Mode=12



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Human Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) Drugs Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com