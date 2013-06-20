Human Healthy Vending Offers Consumers an Alternative to Fast Food Restaurants

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- HUMAN Healthy Vending, the nation's leading franchisor of healthy vending machine and healthy automated retail businesses, announces industry first technology and product offerings that allow consumers to ditch quick service/fast food restaurants for healthful snacks and meals right out of a vending machine.



As of April 20, 2013, there were 160,000 fast food restaurants in America, according to Statistic Brain. A fast food restaurant is one designed to prepare and serve food very quickly, which benefits those who are pressed for time and need a meal when few other options are available. Consumers who want healthful choices on the go, rather than fast food meals, can now turn to the new healthy vending machines offered by Human Healthy Vending, the industry leader in healthy vending companies.



Human Healthy Vending recently announced the launch of their 100 percent touch-screen controlled machines, the first of their type in the industry. The machines incorporate telemetry software and proprietary remote monitoring, technology which has not been seen in the healthy vending industry. In addition, these machines incorporate user personalization and loyalty programs. "Touch screens were previously only found in airports or other specialty locations, but, with the launch of these machines, they will become mainstream," said Andy Mackensen, HUMAN Co-Founder.



To attract consumers and create loyal customers, technology needs to be fun, intuitive, and easy to use. HUMAN Healthy Vending's touch screen and mobile payment technology combines these factors. Since cash is not needed, the machines allow consumers to store credit card and monetary value onto a phone using a safe mobile app. Since the machines store pertinent customer information, they allow customers the option of choosing an item based on prior purchases or making a selection based on a recommendation made by the machine. "The machines go so far as to offer exclusive coupons and promotions to help customers save money on healthy foods. Fast food restaurants rarely do this," said Mackensen.



About Human Healthy Vending

HUMAN (Helping Unite Mankind And Nutrition) Healthy Vending's mission is to make healthy food more convenient than junk food. HUMAN accomplishes this by placing high-tech and eco-friendly vending machines that only vend better-for-you foods and drinks, including fresh produce and locally-sourced foods, in schools, hospitals, gyms and corporate locations across the world. In addition to providing healthful food options, HUMAN machines provide nutrition education via high-definition LCD screens that display streaming videos and other digital content. HUMAN currently has more than 1,500 machines placed across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.



HUMAN Healthy Vending has been ranked by Entrepreneur as one of its 'Top 100 Brilliant Companies' and by Forbes as one of 'America's Most Promising Companies' (two years in a row).



HUMAN donates 10% of profits to charities that fight the causes of childhood obesity and malnutrition, with a predominate recipient of those funds being HUMAN's non-profit arm, HUMAN Everywhere. HUMAN Everywhere's mission is to leverage the power of social entrepreneurship to improve the nation's collective health by increasing access to nutrition education and healthful foods while advocating for public policy that contributes to these goals.