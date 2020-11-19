Human Insulin Market 2026 Industry Size, Growth Factor, Share, Trends and Global Top key Companies | Eli Lilly and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Sanofi and More
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The global human insulin market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.71 billion by 2026. International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reported that around 425 million people across the world suffer from diabetes. This shows that the rising prevalence of diabetes is propelling growth in the market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled "Human Insulin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Analogue Insulin (Long-Acting, Fast Acting, Premix), Traditional Human Insulin (Long-Acting, Short-Acting, Fast Acting, Premix)), By Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" predicts the market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In 2018, the market value stood at USD 21.26 billion in 2018. The adoption of delivery devices primarily for insulin administration is increasing, thus driving the market.
Leading Players operating in the Human Insulin Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Novo Nordisk A/S
Eli Lilly and Company
Boston Scientific Corporation
Sanofi
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Biocon
Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical
Julphar
Wockhard
Other prominent players
Eli Lilly & Company to Launch Analogue Humalog Insulin in the U.S.
Among products, analogue insulin covered the maximum part in the human insulin market share in 2018. Analogue insulin helps to control blood sugar levels in people suffering from type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Driven by this, the adoption of analogue insulin is increasing, which increases the human insulin market size. This, coupled with the recent launch of generic insulin, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Eli Lilly and Company announced the launch of a generic version of analogue Humalog insulin called Insulin Lispro in April 2019. Owing to the cheaper rates of Humalog, this insulin is more accessible to diabetic patients in the country. This segment is expected to drive the human insulin market in the foreseeable future.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/human-insulin-market-100395
