Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The global human insulin market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.71 billion by 2026. International Diabetes Federation (IDF) reported that around 425 million people across the world suffer from diabetes. This shows that the rising prevalence of diabetes is propelling growth in the market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled "Human Insulin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Analogue Insulin (Long-Acting, Fast Acting, Premix), Traditional Human Insulin (Long-Acting, Short-Acting, Fast Acting, Premix)), By Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" predicts the market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In 2018, the market value stood at USD 21.26 billion in 2018. The adoption of delivery devices primarily for insulin administration is increasing, thus driving the market.



The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.



Key Features of Human Insulin Market Report:



Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors



Eli Lilly & Company to Launch Analogue Humalog Insulin in the U.S.



Among products, analogue insulin covered the maximum part in the human insulin market share in 2018. Analogue insulin helps to control blood sugar levels in people suffering from type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Driven by this, the adoption of analogue insulin is increasing, which increases the human insulin market size. This, coupled with the recent launch of generic insulin, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Eli Lilly and Company announced the launch of a generic version of analogue Humalog insulin called Insulin Lispro in April 2019. Owing to the cheaper rates of Humalog, this insulin is more accessible to diabetic patients in the country. This segment is expected to drive the human insulin market in the foreseeable future.



Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:



Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Biocon

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

Julphar

Wockhard

Other prominent players



Novo Nordisk to Expand its Insulin Manufacturing Plant in India



The prevalence of diabetes is increasing across the world, one of the primary human insulin market trends. In a 2017 report published by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), it was found that around 30.3 million people in the U.S. suffered from diabetes. Furthermore, it was stated that among the above numbers, around 23.1 million were diagnosed, while the rest were not diagnosed. The increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is the primary reason behind the prevalence of diabetes. This, as a result, will fuel demand for insulin pens and insulin injections among masses. Consequently, Biocon plans to develop an oral insulin tablet called Tregopil for people suffering from Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. This tablet aims to improve the post-prandial blood sugar control and has minimum side-effects. As per the report, companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, and Novo Nordisk A/S hold the maximum share in the global market.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Diabetes - Key Countries

Pipeline Analysis

Brand Analysis

Key Market Strategies of Leading Players

Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries

Global Human Insulin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Analogue Insulin

Long-acting

Fast-acting

Premix

Traditional Human Insulin

Long-acting

Short-acting

Fast-acting

Premix

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Diabetes Type

Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes Type 2

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Continue….



Human Insulin Market Segmentation:



By Type



Analogue Insulin

Long-acting

Fast-acting

Premix

Traditional Human Insulin

Long-acting

Short-acting

Fast-acting

Premix



By Diabetes Type



Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes Type 2



By Distribution Channel



Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market's expansion.

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future.

Competitive landscape describing the market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.



