The human liver model is a structure that is used to study the drug's potential for causing liver failure and other liver illnesses. It enables the advancement of information about liver disease and the complicated spatial relationships of the liver's internal structure. Modern liver models are made up of microscopic organoids or mini-organs that are meant to imitate the physiology, morphology, and functions of the human liver at the molecular level. These living models are a recent scientific invention that may eventually replace animal models, and novel drugs are assessed for liver damage using the human liver model.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Human Liver Models Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Drug-induced liver damage (DILI), a major cause of drug attrition, is explained in part by variations in metabolic pathways between preclinical animals and humans. Human liver models are employed in vitro in the biopharmaceutical industry to examine important drug transport and metabolic systems, reduce the risk of DILI, and investigate these processes. However, because liver cells lose their phenotypic features in two-dimensional monocultures on collagen-coated polystyrene/glass after 1-3 days, they cannot be utilised to model the long-term effects of drugs and disease stimuli. To circumvent this limitation, bioengineers repurposed equipment from the semiconductor industry and additive manufacturing to precisely modify the microenvironment of liver cells.



These tools have enabled the development of cutting-edge two-dimensional and three-dimensional human liver platforms for a variety of throughput requirements and assay endpoints (such as micropatterned cocultures, spheroids, organoids, bioprinted tissues, and microfluidic devices); these platforms have significantly improved liver functions closer to physiologic levels and improved functional lifetime to >4 weeks, resulting in increased sensitivity for drug prediction.



Restraints:



The difficulties in incorporating liver models into current workflows, as well as the high prices of human liver models, as well as a dearth of experienced experts and 3D infrastructure for cell culture-based research, are factors that are projected to impede the market throughout the forecast period.



Segmentation Analysis:



Human Liver Models Market is segmented By Type, Application, End-User



By Type:



- Liver Organoids

- Liver-on-a-chip

- 2D Models

- 3D Bioprinting

- Others



By Application:



- Drug Discovery

- Education

- Others



By End-User:



- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

- Research Institutes

- Others



Competitive Landscape:



Major key players in the human liver models market are



- Emulate, Inc.

- InSphero

- BioIVT

- Organovo Holdings Inc.

- Kirkstall

- Cyprio

- CELLINK

- MIMETAS BV

- CN Bio Innovations

- Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Regional Analysis:



North America Human Liver Models had the largest revenue share in the worldwide market. The rising frequency of liver illnesses and non-alcoholic fatty liver, technical developments in human liver models, increased government help and investments, and increased focus on tissue culture diagnostics are some of the factors likely to drive the market over the forecast period. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), for example, is the most prevalent chronic liver ailment in the United States, according to the American Liver Foundation. It is estimated that around 25% of individuals in the United States have NAFLD. As a result, early diagnosis of medication toxicity is required, which aids in limiting financial losses in the later phases. As a result, the region's need for human liver models has soared.



