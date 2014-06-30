Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) (Display/Touch Screen, Interface Software, Industrial PCs and Others) 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- The global human machine interface (HMI) market witnessed a significant growth in past few years and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2013 to 2019. Double digit growth in the global HMI industry is influencing vendors across the value chain to invest in this potential market. HMI system vendors are developing their new technology to persist in the competitive industry environment in which they are operating. This preemptive HMI devices software help the end-users to identify and control the problems related to production.



This report provides in-depth analysis of the HMI industry with global market size and estimate for the period 2011 – 2019. This analysis covers technology and regional trends which are affecting the growth of HMI market. Exhaustive analysis of key segments of HMI and estimate for each segment is defined in detail. The global HMI market is segmented into type of products and its different end user applications.



Segment analysis recognizes the major opportunities linked with HMI technology in the regional as well as global markets. Porter’s Five Forces study helps the players to understand the market competition and accordingly formulate the strategies.



The report includes profiles of key players in the industry and highlights the main strategies adopted by them. Additionally, this analysis includes recent growth and expansion of the key industrial player in HMI market. The report will help factory automation, hardware manufacturers, system integrators, policy makers and other key players to identify key opportunities in this industry.



The human machine interface market is segmented as below:



By Product Type



Displays/Touch screen

Interface Software

Industrial PCs

Other Controllers



By Application



Automotive

Metals and Mining

Food and Beverage

Aerospace and Defense

Packaging

Healthcare

Oil & Gas



By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



