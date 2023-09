Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2023 -- The revenue generated by the Human Microbiome Market was approximated at $0.3 billion in the year 2023. Predictions suggest that the market is on track to expand significantly, potentially reaching a value of $1.7 billion by 2029. This growth trajectory indicates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.1% starting from 2023 and continuing through 2029. Noteworthy findings from a recent report by MarketsandMarkets™ highlight key factors propelling this market growth. These factors encompass technological advancements and the rising recognition of personalized medicine's potential, both of which are fostering the market's expansion. Despite these promising prospects, obstacles in the form of regulatory hurdles and limited comprehension of microbial interactions could impede the otherwise steady growth of the market.



The market for human microbiome is highly consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the human microbiome market are Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Enterome (France), 4D pharma plc (UK), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), OptiBiotix Health Plc (UK), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), Synlogic, Inc. (US), Second Genome, Inc. (US), Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. (US), YSOPIA Bioscience (France), FlightPath Biosciences, Inc. (US), Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (US), AOBiome Therapeutics (US), BioGaia (Sweden), Quantbiome, Inc. (dba Ombre) (US), Viome Life Sciences, Inc. (US), BIOHM Health (US), DayTwo (US), Atlas Biomed (UK), Bione Ventures Private Limited (India), Luxia Scientific (France), Metabiomics (US), Sun Genomics (US), Seed Health (US), and Gnubiotics Sciences (Switzerland).



Human Microbiome Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Collaborative efforts between microbiome industry and academia for microbiome research

Surging demand for personalized medicine

Rising awareness about importance of human microbiome



Restraints:



Adverse impact of complex regulatory policies on commercialization of microbiomes



Opportunities:



Increased collaboration of key players and small innovative companies to work on new microbiome technologies



Challenges:



Slow patient adoption of microbiome-based therapies

Complexities involved in development of microbiome therapies



Therapeutic segment accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome market



Among the application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutic, and diagnostics. In 2023, the therapeutic segment accounted for the largest share of the human microbiome market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to increasing understanding of the crucial role that the microbiome plays in maintaining human health. It is also driven by increasing investment from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the growing demand for personalized medicine.



Diagnostics segment is the fastest-growing segment of the human microbiome market



In 2023, the diagnostics segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the application segment of human microbiome market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the advances in life science research on a vast number of diseases, and technological innovations in human genome mapping. The market is also driven by increasing investment from both the public and private sectors, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, regulatory support and guidelines, as well as the growing demand for personalized medicine.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the human microbiome market.



The Asia Pacific human microbiome market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing awareness of the importance of the microbiome in health and disease, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in sequencing technologies. The Asian market has also garnered significant attention from global players due to the increased focus on preventative healthcare and personalized medicine, driving the demand for human microbiomes.



Recent Developments:



In November 2021, Seres Therapeutics collaborated with Bacthera to manufacture SER-109. The company is a leading manufacturer for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI). As per the agreement, Bacthera is establishing a dedicated facility for commercial manufacturing in its new Microbiome Center of Excellence, a manufacturing site dedicated to the production of LBPs located on Lonza's Ibex campus in Visp, Switzerland.



In June 2020, Enterome announced a new financing totaling $52.6million to progress the clinical development of its therapeutic pipeline, including the first clinical trials of EO2401, a novel 'OncoMimic' cancer immunotherapy.

In July 2020, OptiBiotix Health PLC launched WellBiome, a revolutionary ingredient to support digestive, cardiovascular, and metabolic health.

Human Microbiome Market Advantages:



Potential for Personalized Medicine: The human microbiome is highly individualized, varying from person to person. This presents an opportunity for personalized medicine, where treatments and interventions can be tailored to an individual's specific microbiome composition. This personalized approach has the potential to improve treatment outcomes, minimize adverse effects, and enhance overall patient well-being.



Expanded Therapeutic Options: The study of the human microbiome has unveiled its crucial role in maintaining health and preventing diseases. This understanding has led to the development of microbiome-based therapeutics, such as probiotics, prebiotics, and fecal microbiota transplantation, which offer new avenues for treating a range of conditions, including gastrointestinal disorders, autoimmune diseases, and infections. These therapies provide alternatives or complements to traditional drug-based approaches, expanding the therapeutic options available to patients.



Diagnostic and Biomarker Potential: The human microbiome harbors a wealth of information that can serve as diagnostic markers for various diseases and conditions. By analyzing the composition and activity of the microbiome, researchers can identify microbial signatures associated with specific health states. This opens up possibilities for developing microbiome-based diagnostic tests and biomarkers that can aid in early disease detection, disease monitoring, and treatment response assessment.



Advancements in Technology and Research: The field of human microbiome research is benefiting from rapid advancements in technology, including high-throughput sequencing, metagenomics, and bioinformatics. These tools enable comprehensive profiling of the microbiome, providing valuable insights into microbial diversity, functionality, and interactions with the host. As technology continues to evolve, our understanding of the human microbiome will deepen, leading to more targeted interventions and improved patient outcomes.



Potential for Preventive Healthcare: The human microbiome has been linked to various aspects of health, including immune system development, metabolism, and mental well-being. By modulating the microbiome through interventions like dietary modifications, probiotics, or targeted therapeutics, it may be possible to prevent the onset or progression of certain diseases. This preventive approach has the potential to reduce healthcare costs and improve population health outcomes.