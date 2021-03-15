Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global Human Microbiome Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,689.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Human Microbiome market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the rising awareness of human microbiome therapy. The market is also expected to boost by increasing favorable regulations on probiotics and prebiotics by regulatory bodies. Besides, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is forecasted to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Globally, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases is a major driver of the human microbiome market, as therapeutic approaches can offer an effective method to address serious health issues, such as obesity, autoimmune disorders and susceptibility to antibiotics, genetic disorders, metabolic diseases, cancer, Crohn's disease, and bowel disorder.



Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, 4D Pharma PLC officially confirmed the launch of a trial exploring MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer combined with radiation therapy, which is expected to enhance its expertise in research and development actives for cancer treatments.

Due to the increasing gastrointestinal conditions and the negative effects related to drugs, the therapeutics segment holds the major market over the forecast timeframe.

Over the forecast period, the Infectious diseases segment is expected to hold the largest market. The need for effective bacterial-targeted therapy for infectious diseases has been indicated by increasing awareness of the negative impacts of antibiotic application on natural flora.

Due to the growth in the number of clinical trials and the rapid adoption of new technology, North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast timeframe.

Key participants include Seres Therapeutics, Synlogic, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, 4D Pharma PLC, Osel Inc, MetaboGen AB, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc., and Second Genome Inc. among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drugs

Foods

Probiotics

Medical Foods

Prebiotics

Diagnostic Tests



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microbiome Drugs

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Proteomics

Genomics

Metabolomics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Therapeutics



Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disease

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Neurological Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Others



Human Microbiome Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



