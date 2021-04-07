Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Human Microbiome Market by Product (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Food, Diagnostic Tests, Drugs), Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), Disease (Infectious, Metabolic/Endocrine), Research Technology (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics) - Global Forecast to 2028", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Human Microbiome Market is projected to reach USD 1,598 million by 2028 from USD 894 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2025 to 2028.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Human Microbiome Market"

133 – Tables

26 – Figures

176 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37621904



the human microbiome research spending market growth is largely driven by the increasing focus on the development of human microbiome therapy. It has also become a validated target for drug development. The growing number of collaborations between market players is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.



The drugs segment to account for the largest share of the product segment in the global human microbiome market in 2024



Based on product, the market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, diagnostic tests, drugs, and other products. The drugs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2024. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of human microbiome-based drug products in clinical trials and rising funding to develop microbiome-based drugs.



The therapeutics segment to account for the largest share of the market in 2024



Based on application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics. The therapeutics segment is expected to dominate the market in 2024. The increase in funding for R&D in microbiome-based therapies worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of this application segment. Technological advancements, the increasing number of clinical trials for the diagnostics segment, and growing collaborations between key market players and research institutes also support market growth



The infectious diseases segment to account for the largest share of the market in 2024



Based on disease, the market is segmented into five categories—infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, and other diseases. The infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global human microbiome market in 2024. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing research in microbiome-based products and their use in treating infectious diseases. The major focus is on developing products targeting the microbiome modulators for infectious diseases, which accounts for 40-50 products currently in the pipeline.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=37621904



On the basis of region, the global market is segmented into four major geographies— North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global human microbiome research spending market in 2019. In 2019, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the human microbiome research spending from 2020-2025. Factors such as increasing focus on microbiome research and initiatives taken by public and private organizations to increase awareness regarding microbiome therapeutics, are driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



The major players in the human microbiome market include Enterome Bioscience (France), Seres Therapeutics (US) 4D Pharma (UK), and Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland).