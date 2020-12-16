Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 1,098.4 Million by 2027 : CAGR of 22.0%

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2020 -- The Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 1,098.4 Million by 2027, as per a recent analysis by Emergen Research. The market is projected to proliferate with the growing prevalence of human microbiome therapeutics in personalized medicine & nutrition. Moreover, technological development in the field of metagenomics, as well as the therapeutic system, are speculated to further aid market growth through the analysis period.



However, massive costs of infrastructure and equipment, along with complex laboratory bacteria development and isolation processes, might hamper the market growth in the forecast duration.



Key Highlights From The Report



- In August 2019, BiomX Ltd. completed the construction of a state-of-the-art production facility in Ness Ziona. The new site will be a hub for the clinical development of candidate phage products for the company and might be extended in the future to accommodate commercial manufacturing requirements. This development marks a significant phase in clinical development in the current scenario of live biotherapeutics, involving phages as well as human-derived cells and bacteria.

- In the forecast period, the probiotics segment is speculated to dominate the human microbiome therapeutics market. Probiotics are organisms like bacteria and yeasts, the consumption of which has various health benefits.

- The small molecule therapies segment held the largest market share in 2019, and due to its broad scope of application, it is predicted to deliver the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

- Over the forecast timeframe, the infectious disease segment is projected to dominate the industry. Potential development in the segment is driven by the mounting prevalence of microbial dysbiosis-based diseases with the extensive application of antibiotics and advancement of microbiome-based treatments.

- Owing to the surge in dietary supplement consumption in the region, North America is estimated to lead the global human microbiome therapeutics market. Additionally, technologically specialized research facilities dedicated to developing experimental therapeutics, the expanding health-conscious consumer base, and escalating healthcare expenditure would also contribute to the region's dominance.

- Key participants include BiomX Ltd., Embion Technologies SA, LNC Therapeutics SA, DermBiont, Inc, Commense Inc, Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Carbiotix AB, Biotagenics Inc., Finch Therapeutics, and CoreBiome, Inc., among others.



Emergen Research has bifurcated the Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market based on product, approach, therapeutic area, disease, and region:



- Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o Prescription Drugs

o Medical Foods

o Probiotics

o Prebiotics

- Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o Microbial Consortia

o Small Molecule Therapies

o Phage Cocktail

o Microbial Ecosystems

o Single Strain Whole Bacteria

o Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria

- Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o Oncology

o Dermatological Disorders

o Autoimmune Disorders

o Infectious Disease

o Metabolic Disorders

o Others

- Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o Diabetes

o difficile

o Crohn's Disease

o Irritable Bowel Syndrome

o Others



- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. India

5. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. U.A.E.

3. Rest of MEA



