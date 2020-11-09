New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- The Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) market size was valued at USD 78.82 Million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% to reach USD 238.80 Million in value by 2026. The growth of Human Milk Oligosaccharides market is accentuated by a variety of factors. The rising demand for infant formula, the growing demand for food supplements, promising growth of the dairy industry, and the consciousness in health are the major factors that drive the market.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Inbiose NV (Belgium), Glycom A/S (Denmark), Elicityl (France), Medolac (U.S), Zuchem (U.S), Abbott (U.S), BASF S.E (Germany), Glycosyn LLC (U.S), Dupont De Nemours Inc (U.S), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V (Netherlands), and Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany).



The Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) industry is segmented into:



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Fucosyllactose

Sialyllactose

Lacto-N-Tetraose

Lacto-N-Neotetraose



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Neutral

Acidic



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Functional Food and Supplement

Infant Formula



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



HMO Production Technology

Separation & Analysis



Regional Outlook of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Benefits of Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



The Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



