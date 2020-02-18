San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Human Papillomaviruses Vaccines Provide Immunization Against Sexually Transmitted Infections

As per the report published by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in America, human papillomaviruses (HPV) has come out as one of the most prevalent diseases transmitted through sexual contact. Further, these viruses can cause several types of cancers including penile, vaginal, anal, vulvar, oropharyngeal, and cervical. Infection of HPV can also result in genital warts.



To prevent risk of such infections, people tend to undergo various vaccinations. As per medical practitioners, people should undergo immunization process before they become sexually active. The HPV vaccinations are available in various categories, each targeting people belonging to different age group. Also, the vaccines are provided in different doses, as per the age.



The sole purpose of HPV vaccine is to provide immunization only against the human papillomaviruses. It is nowhere concerned to treatment of existing HPV infection.



Cervical Cancer Major Consequence of Human Papillomaviruses Infections

In recent years, cases of cervical cancer has spiked due to HPV infections. Among all cancer cases, cervical cancer is taking a toll majorly. Rising cases of infections and associated diseases have been reported worldwide. This, in turn, is widening the growth scope of human papillomavirus vaccine market.



As per the report published by American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), approximately 12,820 were diagnosed with cervical cancer in the year 2015. In line, the report published by Cancer Research UK, nearly 3,126 cervical cancer cases were detected.



Further, it is found that all these causes was a major consequence of human papillomavirus (HPV). To check the rising cases of cervical cancer, companies are investing in research and development of target vaccines.



For example, Merck & Co. Inc. claimed to have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Gardasil 9. It is a recombinant human papillomavirus 9-valent vaccine. The vaccine targets girls and women between 9 and 26 years old. The vaccine will provide immunization against cervical, vaginal, anal, and vulvar cancers caused due to human papillomaviruses. Moreover, the vaccine can be provided to boys as well, lying in the age group of 9 to 15 years. It provide immunization against anal cancer, genital warts, and precancerous lesions.



All these numbers give an estimation that cervical cancer is likely to contribute in the growth of global human papillomaviruses market.



Investments in Research and Development of Human Papillomaviruses Infections Driving Market

The investment for development of above mentioned vaccines is likely to propel the growth of human papillomavirus (HPV) market in coming years.

Initiatives by government bodies are playing major role in the expansion of human papillomavirus (HPV) in several regions. Government bodies are forming regulatory norms for immunizations to prevent the cases of HPV infections. Thus, they are making rigorous efforts to spread awareness about HPV vaccines. This is likely to push the target market in forthcoming years.



Owing to presence of better healthcare infrastructure in the U.S., HPV market is likely to flourish in North America. As per the report published by American Sexual Health Association, every year almost 14 million new cases of sexually transmitted HPV have been reported. Further, 79 million are found to be currently infected with the virus.



Prevalence of infection and rising incidents of HPV infections in the region are projected to drive HPV market in the United States.



