Human Reproductive Technologies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Human reproductive technologies are used to conceive pregnancy by means of artificial or partially artificial medical procedures. These technologies are primarily used in infertility treatments. Reproductive technologies involve collecting and storing sperm and eggs below 0°C for artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization.



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The global human reproductive technologies market is categorized as:

Currently, North America dominates the global human reproductive technologies market and is followed by Europe due to emerging of number of clinics specializing in aiding the reproductive procedures in these regions. Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East are also expected to exhibit rapid growth in this market due to rapid adoption of technological advances in fertility treatments.



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The major factors driving the human reproductive technology market include the rising demand and willingness to adopt new scientific technologies by people allowing infertile couples to create biologically-related children. However the concerns regarding financial and bioethical issues may pose a challenge to the market growth for human reproductive technologies.



Some of the key players contributing to the global human reproductive technologies market include Bayer AG, Berlex Laboratories, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Church & Dwight Company, Inc., Eli Lilly & Co., Endocare, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Icos Corp., Novartis International AG, Organon international, Inc., Ortho-Mcneil Pharmaceutical, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Princeton Biomeditech Corp., Serono S.A., Vivus, Inc. and Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure



Market projections for upcoming years

- Technologies

- Assisted reproductive technology

- Contraception

- Prognostics

- Others

- Application

- Therapeutics

- Diagnosis

- Devices



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